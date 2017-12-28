Boogie into New Year's Eve

SPARKLE: Join 2 Way Street in Maclean for New Year's Eve.

SPARKLE: Join 2 Way Street in Maclean for New Year's Eve.

IT'S BEEN nine years since 2 Way Street began captivating audiences with their penchant for fun and frivolity.

This New Year's Eve, you could bring in their 10th year with a boogie on the dance floor.

If you're ready to end 2017 with a night to remember, 2Way Street could be the band for you.

Complete with sparkling props, hats and feather boas, there won't be a person around who can resist the duo's charms.

Dedicated to bringing the good times back to your night out, the band warns you'll need your dancing shoes as they play songs like from The Rolling Stones right through to Bruno Mars.

2 Way Street is playing at the Maclean Bowling Club on New Year's Eve from 8pm.