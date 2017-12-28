Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boogie into New Year's Eve

SPARKLE: Join 2 Way Street in Maclean for New Year's Eve.
SPARKLE: Join 2 Way Street in Maclean for New Year's Eve.

IT'S BEEN nine years since 2 Way Street began captivating audiences with their penchant for fun and frivolity.

This New Year's Eve, you could bring in their 10th year with a boogie on the dance floor.

If you're ready to end 2017 with a night to remember, 2Way Street could be the band for you.

Complete with sparkling props, hats and feather boas, there won't be a person around who can resist the duo's charms.

Dedicated to bringing the good times back to your night out, the band warns you'll need your dancing shoes as they play songs like from The Rolling Stones right through to Bruno Mars.

  • 2 Way Street is playing at the Maclean Bowling Club on New Year's Eve from 8pm.

Related Items

Grafton Daily Examiner
Townsend mow down the competition

Townsend mow down the competition

Local dealership wins statewide award for mower sales

Monkey Mojo around

Monkey Mojo

Mokey around with Mojo for New Year's Eve

Volunteers give cane toads at Brooms Head the heave ho

A cane toad spawn and tadpoles found in Brooms Head.

More than 500 cane toads removed before Christmas

Year in review: Biggest headlines of September

Peter Le Breton from Pillar Valley, returned from firefighting duty in Canada with the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

A grand final, a long awaited guilty verdict, and animal attacks

Local Partners