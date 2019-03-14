Book bargains galore at $8 a bag

AVID READER: Ivy Salter finds her passion for animals so often quenched by a good book.

GETTING hold of as many good volumes as you can stuff into a bag will never be easier for the literati than at a second- hand book sale in Grafton later this month.

Grafton Midday Rotary will hold its 11th bi-annual book sale on March 22 and 23 and already there are boxes of books in storage, just waiting for a new home.

The project co-ordinator Peter Robinson said the sale gives book lovers the opportunity to stuff as many books as they can into a standard grocery bag for just $8.

The added bonus is all children's books are free in addition to those already in the bag.

"Stocks have built to over 20,000 books covering fiction, non-fiction, lifestyle and travel, with something for everyone,” Mr Robinson said.

"It's time to get ready with some great books to read on the nights ahead of us this winter.

"The concept of the book sale includes the option, once readers have finished with their books, to donate them to the next book sale for the Rotary Club to resell.”

He said the club's chief aim was to encourage reading as part of broader Rotary literacy programs, as well as to raise funds for the Clarence Valley Council library service and other worthwhile causes.

"It is amazing how, even in this modern computer/TV world, so many people still have a passion for the book,” he said. "Holding a book while reading is a comforting experience; it doesn't have a battery that can go flat at a critical part of a story.”