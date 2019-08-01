Book launch sees poetry dreams become a reality for Noel

WHEN Noel Charles takes centre stage to recite a poem, the crowd stops and listens, and when he delivered one of his own poems at the launch of his first published book of poetry it was no different.

While Mr Charles has had many poems published in anthologies over the years, after a lifetime of writing, A Shack Full of Dreams: Thoughts of a Poet is Mr Charles' first published book of his own poetry.

Mr Charles said he was thrilled to see his works published.

"I think it means the beginning of another journey, because to get this far and get a book published, it means there can be another book, and there's another place to go and more people to meet," he said.

"When I get up on the stage at Yamba Country Music, or I go along to a group of people, I don't charge anything. I'm just here to say a poem, and once they get to know me I get to do more shows.

"I say that every poem I write has something inside it of me, that I felt, and to have it on the page is wonderful."

PUBLISHED WORK: Bush poet Noel Charles in his study where he wrote the poems in his first published book of his own poetry, titled A Shack Full of Dreams: Thoughts of a Poet. Jarrard Potter

It was a room full of firsts on Wednesday for the launch of A Shack Full of Dreams.

The book was also the first published by Daniel Barwick, and the front cover artwork was the first painting sold by his partner, Tiaryn Griggs.

The three came together some months ago, when Mr Charles saw an ad in the paper for Mr Barwick's company, All In One Book Design.

Poet Noel Charles with publisher Daniel Barwick and cover artist Tiaryn Griggs at the book launch of A Shack Full of Dreams . Jarrard Potter

Relocated from Melbourne to Iluka three months ago with his partner, Mr Barwick decided to get into the book publishing game, something he absorbed from his father.

"My dad has been making books for decades in Perth, family histories, cookbooks, short stories, novels, everything, since the 1980s and I grew up watching my dad do it," he said.

"When we moved to Iluka we were looking for work, but then I thought I'm going to set up shop and do what my dad did, when your dad does it, it's the ultimate apprenticeship because you're living it."

The cover artwork also represents a family tradition for Ms Griggs, who has also followed in her father's footsteps with her art.

Given the seemingly simple task of painting a beachside shack, the artwork represents Mr Charles' childhood home growing up in Byron Bay during the late 1930s.

"I happened to have a couple of half-finished paintings when Noel came over and he saw them and was taken by them, and straight up asked me to paint him one with a shack in it," Ms Griggs said.

"The poem A Shack Full of Dreams speaks for itself, I actually did two because I was so nervous he wouldn't like the first one."