Book Week helps dress up the fun of reading

Maclean Public School

YEAR 1/2M are engaging in a MAPPEN unit called "Celebrating our Differences" this term where they are immersed in the food, games, music and traditions of different cultures around the world and comparing them to their own family's culture. The students have used Google Earth to find our place in space and were very excited to find their school and see it from a bird's eye view. Studying Italy and playing bocce and making pasta has definitely been a highlight as well as making Chinese lanterns. So many more countries to explore and enjoy as the term goes on!

South Grafton Public School

SOUTH Grafton Public School would like to thank everyone who supported our Book Fair this year. It has been a huge success with sales raising more than $10,000 which we think might be a record total at our school! We receive a commission from the book sales which we use to purchase additional books for our wonderful library. Our thanks to Mrs Heyman and Mrs Vickers for their excellent organisation of this fantastic initiative in our library. It was also very reassuring that so many of our students in our current technology age retain a very big interest in reading books. 'A good book is always hard to replace'.

Congratulations to all our students who participated in our Book Character Parades last week on both campuses. Thank you to all of our parents who supported this outstanding activity with the amazing costumes our students wore from K-6. We had a fantastic day and everyone really enjoyed this special occasion.

Congratulations to our school debating team who debated against Maclean Public School last week in the second round of the Premier's Debating Challenge. In a close debate our school defeated Maclean PS. The topic of the debate was 'Students in Year 5/6 should cook dinner once a week' and our team was the negative team. Congratulations to Elise, Annabel, Zoe and Grace on their excellent efforts. We have been very impressed with their continued growth in debating this year. Our next debate will be held against Grafton PS later this term. Thank you to Mr Davey from the NSW DEC Arts unit for adjudicating this debate.

Thank you to all our parents and their children who participated in our first Kindergarten Orientation PPP activity which was posted on our Facebook page last week. We have had a very positive response to this initiative. We have posted our preschoolers finished work which is of a very high quality on our Facebook Page. Preschoolers, keep an eye out for a certificate recognising your fabulous work. Parents if you missed this weeks or any week you can scroll back on our news feed to find the activity. Our PPP participation home packs for our preschoolers are available from our Infants office. If you have already returned your child's enrolment form please contact the Infants office to arrange collection or return your enrolment form asap so you may collect this pack for your child. This pack will include pencils, scissors, glue stick, white board marker, a personalised laminated name sheet and all required resources to participate in the online PPP activities. We will also be emailing out a series of fact sheets for school readiness.

Congratulations to our boys and girls soccer teams who played against Grafton PS in a gala day format this week. All our students performed with excellent team spirit and great sportsmanship.

Congratulations to Mrs McGrath and her team of wonderful mathematicians who prepared an excellent submission to enter the Mathematics Association of New South Wales Investigating in Mathematics Competition. The presentation was of an excellent quality and the team achieved a merit certificate which is an outstanding performance as this competition is at an elite level.

Congratulations to our students who will be receiving their Silver Badges at our special assembles. Our first Infants Silver Badge will be held on Wednesday September 9 and our first Primary Silver Badge will be held on Tuesday September 15. Unfortunately parents are unable to attend these morning teas but we will still make these presentations a very special event for these wonderful students.

Thank you to our families who completed the recent Tell Them From Me 'Partners in Learning Survey'. We really appreciate your feedback as it provides information about the extent to which our parents feel our school supports learning and positive behaviour and promotes a safe and inclusive environment. All key areas were well above the NSW Government norm which was a great result for our school. The survey results have also shown growth from the previous survey which is a very clear indication of positive school improvement. The survey indicated we were particularly strong in the areas of supporting positive behaviour, supporting students learning, safety at school, parents feel welcome and school inclusivity.

We hope all of our dads a happy Father's Day on Sunday

St Joseph's Primary School, South Grafton

WE ARE moving ahead with our implementation of the Walker Learning Approach. St Joseph's is truly invested in the Learning Investigations which are taking place, which are supported by research internationally. Kindergarten and Stage 1 students are choosing from intentionally designed investigative tables, designed to reinforce the work the children do later in the day, which is directly linked to the syllabus requirements.

All teachers in the primary classrooms have also participated in professional training. The first step in this pedagogy is to intentionally create the 'third' teaching, which is to change the environment of the classrooms. They now include smaller spaces, warm lighting, greenery and natural colours which create a calm, uncluttered and welcoming space where students have many choices, depending on where they work best. A magnificent environment to discover wonderful new learnings.

Last week, our exciting art journey took us to Russia where we discovered the wonders of the Babushka doll. Babushka, in Russian, means 'grandmother or old woman' or 'headscarf tied under the chin'. The Babushka doll portrays both of these. This doll is different to the sets of Russian nesting dolls, which are typically seven wooden dolls of decreasing sizes that all fit inside of each other. They are known as Matryoshka dolls.

This Thursday is R U OK Day. It is our national day of action and advocates for people to have conversations with others. We remind Australians that every day is the day to ask "Are you OK?" and support those struggling with life's challenges. St Joseph's, through Christian Meditation, will reflect on and pray for all those whose lives are affected by mental health.

A courteous reminder, in line with the NSW requirements, that if your child is displaying even mild cold or flu symptoms they need to stay home. Thank you for your understanding and assistance, it is greatly appreciated.

THE change of format for our Book Week celebrations did not dampen the enthusiasm of our staff and students. The costumes were fabulous and we thank the students and their families for putting so much effort into making our parade a wonderful success. We thank our Stage 3 students for filming each class during their parade and we also thank the staff for participating with such gusto. it was so much fun for everyone! We especially thank Mrs Smidt for making the day so special and for organising a fantastic Book Fair with the Book Warehouse. There were lots of smiles as the students made their wish lists and purchases. Happy reading!

Yamba Public School

STUDENTS at Yamba Public School got into the spirit of Book Week with their Book Fair.

Yamba Public School had a colouring in competition to promote their 'Book Fair'. Frankie won the competition and was presented "Pig the Pug" book from the Book Fair.

Year 6 students showing their "Tree of Knowledge" art work.