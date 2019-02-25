Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Oakleigh Plate winner Booker gave sire Written Tycoon another Group 1. Picture: AAP
Oakleigh Plate winner Booker gave sire Written Tycoon another Group 1. Picture: AAP
Horses

Booker sends timely Tycoon reminder

by LEO SCHLINK
25th Feb 2019 11:25 AM

BOOKER'S Oakleigh Plate triumph was not only confirmation of Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra's outstanding skills, but a reminder of super sire Written Tycoon's enduring excellence.

Booker became the Woodside Park Stud stallion's latest Group 1 graduate with a superb performance at Caulfield on Saturday.

And with the Inglis Premier Yearling Sale starting at Oaklands on Sunday, the win also ensured Written Tycoon's stock will again be in heavy ­demand.

Woodside Park general manager James Price is bullish about how the market will react to Written Tycoon's draft of almost 30 yearlings.

"We're most excited by the offerings of Victoria's No.1 stallion in Written Tycoon," Price said.

"(Woodside Park has) some lovely colts and a filly by him, which we are looking forward to presenting to the market.

"The confidence comes with him because he averaged $290,000 at the Gold Coast in January.

"The market wants to buy them, and they want to buy them because he's getting champion two-year-olds in Capitalist and Written By."

 

Dean Yendall steers Booker to victory in the Oakleigh Plate. Picture: AAP
Dean Yendall steers Booker to victory in the Oakleigh Plate. Picture: AAP

Blue Gum Farm principal Philip Campbell was equally upbeat over the prospects of Brazen Beau progeny at a sale renowned for value.

"Year in, year old, the record for producing superior runners has been terrific," Campbell said.

The Inglis Premier yearling sale runs until March 6, with 786 lots catalogued.

There are 12 yearlings by 2008 Golden Slipper winner Sebring, who has died of a heart attack, aged 13.

The dual Group 1 winner was hailed as "the horse of a lifetime, as a racehorse and a stallion" by Widden Stud's ­Antony Thompson.

Winner of five of six starts, Sebring was trained by Gai Waterhouse for Denise Martin's Star Thoroughbreds ­syndicate.

Sebring was retired to stud as a three-year-old.

His best progeny include Amphitrite, Dissident, Egg Tart and Criterion.

FormGuide

More Stories

booker group 1 horse racing horses oakleigh plate written tycoon
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    premium_icon Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    Smarter Shopping Fruit and vegetable prices have soared as much as 50 per cent in Australia as extreme weather hits budgets. SEE WHAT’S GONE UP AND WHAT’S STILL GOOD VALUE

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Getting shut-eye in public a dream

    premium_icon CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Getting shut-eye in public a dream

    Opinion Grab your pillow this Thursday for a very special public holiday

    Wave of beach safety education to help reduce drownings

    premium_icon Wave of beach safety education to help reduce drownings

    News CLARENCE Valley's newest residents targeted in surf safety program

    Glenreagh pool plan considered

    premium_icon Glenreagh pool plan considered

    Council News Recommendation to allow Progress Association to present plan