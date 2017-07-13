Bookie thrives on staying alert

HOT TIP: Bookmaker Graeme Cook drives to Grafton to work every race meeting of the year.

IF YOU want to keep your mind sharp as a tack for as long as possible, take up bookmaking.

That's the advice of 72-year-old bookmaker Graeme Cook, who has been taking bets from his stand at the Grafton racetrack for years.

Mr Cook started out as a bookmaker's clerk in 1964, and has worked every track from Cessnock to Grafton.

"I took a break to work in local government for 37 years, but left that when I was 50 and came back to racing,” he said.

"I'm 72 now and I'll probably do it 'til they carry me off.”

Mr Cook said it was the freedom that drew him back to the gambling profession.

"It's much better - I'm my own boss and that's the main thing,” he said.

"I like the horses, and it's always been a challenge to find a winner.

"And it's a numbers game so it's certainly good for keeping your mind alert.”

The July Racing carnival is one of his favourites to attend.

"Grafton Cup meetings are always one of the better patronised meetings along the coast, always well administered, and it's always good to come here for four or five constant days of racing,” he said.

"I'm only a little stand here. The people are just so good.”

When asked if he had

any advice for people placing a bet in the Grafton Cup today, the Port Macquarie local said he wasn't a betting man himself, but thought

a lot of it just came down

to luck.

"A well-performed horse is important but a good trainer, good jockey - that's the first combination,” he said.

"I'll be here going for it nice and early.

"I'm constantly working. What fun!”