The home that $5.6m can’t buy

236 Mountain View Rd, Maleny, goes to auction on site at 11am on Sunday.

A CELEBRITY home that was the most viewed property going under the hammer over the weekend passed in at $5.6m with the owner in negotiations with the highest bidder.

The stunning equestrian property called Montana Park at 236 Mountain View Road, Maleny, was owned by millionaire bookie Dean Shannon - the former chief executive of Ladbroke's and now managing director of gambling site Ned's.

A horse lover’s dream location without a doubt.

The property went under the hammer on site yesterday morning, with five or six parties interested in the lead up. Bidding went to $5.6 million at auction with negotiations now underway with a number of interested parties.

Agent Lew Pottinger of Ray White Buderim had said earlier that the interested parties came from a "range of equestrian pursuits including show jumping, dressage, breeding and racing".

Mr Shannon had bought the property for $7m in 2010 and turned it into his forever home with a state-of-the-art equestrian complex.

"We more than doubled the size of the original residence to over 1,800 sqm as well as covering one of the two 70m x 30m showjumping arenas, significantly improved all staff and guest accommodation in the already sizeable stable complex and enhanced the landscaping of the over 42 hectares of lush Maleny pasture," Mr Shannon said in a statement.

The sprawling property was expected to see five or six registered parties at auction this weekend.

"We have a true passion for horses in our family and have bred and raised many horses at Montana Park as well as spelling our own race horses there.

"We wanted to create a luxury home with an equestrian complex which not only met our personal needs but also gave us the ability to pursue our equestrian business interests.

"We therefore invested in the instructor's suite and three guest bedrooms, two bathrooms and two kitchens in the stable complex in addition to all the equestrian facilities that were already there."

The main bedroom.

As part of the renovations by Mr Shannon a lavish 260 sqm Versace-style master suite with his and hers ensuites was added - bigger than most apartments in the city.

Among those who inspected the home was Kerry Higgins, mother of Chelsea Higgins who represented Australia at the World Equestrian Games and has been Queensland Para Equestrian of the Year several times. She described the property as "magical".