Bookmakers keep large crowd at luncheon entertained

SPECIAL GUESTS: Laurie Bricknell and Glen Munsie at the July Racing Carnival Barrier Draw Luncheon. Adam Hourigan

GLENN Munsie and Laurie Bricknell shared more than just a bookmaking and punting history at Clarence River Jockey Club July Racing Carnivals in Grafton.

They also rate the mighty Kingston Town as one of their favourite horses.

Today the two avid racing fans entertained a large crowd at the CRJC's annual Cup carnival luncheon at their Grafton headquarters.

Munsie, who attended his first Grafton Cup Carnival when just five months of age, was at the 1962 Cup carnival with his parents, his father Norm, a jockey, riding.

Laurie Bricknell, born and bred in Tasmania, celebrated his 50th year at Grafton this week.

The former bookmaker, who may have been Australia's youngest licensed bookmaker when he took over a betting shop in rural Tassie, fielded at his first Grafton carnival in 1970.

He became a bookie in 1966, and when he honeymooned in Queensland, realised it was the place to be, moving there not long after.

"Loved it so much we went back and stayed,” Laurie Bricknell said.

In those halcyon days it was nothing for him to hold $350,000 at a meeting.

While he was a bookmaker he was also a "gambler”.

"I gambled to win and laid favourites,” he said of a colourful career where he brushed shoulders with the likes of gangland legend George Freeman.

That Freeman was only ever courteous to him, and vice versa, was the centre of a few tales from Laurie.

He rates Kingston Town his favourite horse and Mick Dittman his favourite jockey, who "got the best out of horses”.

There was also special mention for the late Ken Russell, "a great jockey and great man”.

Munsie also entertained at the luncheon with many tales of punting exploits.

The son of a former jockey (Norm Munsie) and from a family littered with jockeys, he said he discovered food from about 12 and was never going to be a jockey.

While studying at uni he also lobbed into a job working for bookmakers and spent several years working for the likes of Kevin Layton, Ray Hopkins, Robbie Waterhouse and Colin Tidy.

"Colin was more than a boss, he was a great friend,” Glenn said.

"They were massive bookmakers, nothing for them to handle a quarter of a million on a day.”

After several years working for bookmakers, he then started with the NSW TAB in 1999 and has been there since, even wearing tutus in advertisements at times.

Kingston Town was his favourite horse because he won from 1000m to 3200m, but Winx was an "absolute freak” and could win when it looked like she mightn't.

Blake Shinn is his favourite jockey.

Geoff Newling is The Daily Examiner's guest racing reporter for the 2019 July Racing Carnival