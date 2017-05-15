Books still big at Maclean Rotary sale

It was a busy start to the Maclean Rotary Book Sale with hundreds taking advantage of the cheap book piles.

FOR A room filled with nearly one hundred people, there's not much noise in the front of the Maclean Bowling Club.

The people, heads bowed in a reverant fashion, shuffle slowly through the aisles, searching for the latest book at the Maclean Rotary Book Sale.

"It's like this pretty well the whole time,” Maclean Rotary president Rex Wiseman said.

With as many books as you can fill a bag with just six dollars, and childrens books for free, Mr Wiseman says everyone leaves with a different collection.

"People look across all fields - there's a large section of hobbies and gardening books which is very popular, but the fiction is still very popular,” he said.

"People will come and redonate books back, which is always appreciated.”

The book sale, which is held three times a year, raises money for Maclena Rotary projects, and the group donates $1000 back to the Clarence Valley Regional Library, and Mr Wiseman says the demand is not slowing.

"It's amazing where they keep coming from,” he said. "We've got a shed where we store our books thatg we could almost run another sale from.

"I was talking to people whether they preferred their Kindles and they said definitely not.”