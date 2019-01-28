Menu
ON TARGET: Cody Walker in action during Waratahs training.
ON TARGET: Cody Walker in action during Waratahs training. Jamie Conroy
Rugby Union

Boom rookie makes Waratahs' cut

28th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
RUGBY UNION: Yamba rugby products Cody Walker and Jed Holloway are gearing up for a big season of Super Rugby after both made the final cut for the NSW Waratahs' 46-man squad.

It will be a year of high expectations for the Waratahs, as the side aims to go one better after losing the Super Rugby final in heartbreaking fashion last season.

It will also be a year of promise for Walker, who is hopeful he can make his Super Rugby debut after playing for the side in the Brisbane Global 10s and an exhibition clash in Japan last season.

The former Wallabies under-20s representative's debut could be closer than expected after Waratahs coach Darryl Gibson explained the club needed to delve into its depth of talent.

"Our squad is now finalised with just over a month to go until our first home game against the Hurricanes on February 16 at Brookvale Oval,” Gibson said.

"One of the findings out of 2018 season review is that we played our best players too much and we needed to improve the depth of our squad. I believe the player mix we have provides that for us.

"It is great to be able to bring some of our younger players coming into the mix alongside some of the more experienced players who can help bring through that next generation.

"We have our great young NSW talent coming through and training and playing with our senior players.”

