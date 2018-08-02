Boomerang bags for charity walk

ABOVE AND BELOW: Aidan, Ben, Kyle and Mitchell and Stephanie Nixon, Zac Lester and Zac King, all identified as having some level of autism spectrum disorder, with personalised artwork for the colourful boomerang bags.

ABOVE AND BELOW: Aidan, Ben, Kyle and Mitchell and Stephanie Nixon, Zac Lester and Zac King, all identified as having some level of autism spectrum disorder, with personalised artwork for the colourful boomerang bags. Contributed

WHEN you have a child with autism it can be hard to find facilities where their needs can be met - especially in Grafton.

But Veronica Balsamello came up with the idea for the Local Paws Walk for Autism - an event where all the money raised would stay in the Grafton community and go towards facilities that help families and their children with autism.

Local Paws Walk for Autism event coordinator Glenda Hawdon said it was often too expensive for families to access the facilities available to them, but with Caringa Enterprises announced as the beneficiary of the fundraiser, a free sensory facility is now being planned.

Glenda said this facility will help with the early intervention process, which she said is extremely important.

Aidan, Ben, Kyle and Mitchell and Stephanie Nixon, Zac Lester and Zac King all identified as having some level of autism spectrum disorder, with personalised artwork for the colourful "boomerang" bags. Contributed

"My daughter (who has autism) is 34 now and we got no support from anywhere, no government or medical support until she was 22,” she said.

"I know the importance of early intervention. If we can provide something for these families I'd almost sell my soul for it.”

The Local Paws Walk for Autism has held a number of fundraisers in the lead-up to the walk, which will happen later this year, but their latest idea is personalised colourful boomerang bags.

Each bag has personalised, original artwork and no two are the same.

Bags are only $6 and can be ordered from Veronica on 0400 296 269, or on the Facebook page for Local Paws Walk for Autism, but be quick as only 100 are available.