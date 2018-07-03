Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Basketball brawl
Basketball

Shocked world reacts to ‘scary’ basket-brawl

3rd Jul 2018 10:58 AM

YOU wouldn't have ordinarily expected that a basketball World Cup qualifier between Australia and the Philippines would make international headlines.

But this was no ordinary match.

The violent all-in brawl that led to 13 interjections and an early end to the game has captured the world's attention.

CBS News described the bizarre incident as "scary", while Time reported on the "full-on fight" and Fox News reflected on a "wild brawl".

Uproxx labelled it the "biggest basketball brawl since Malice at the Palace" - referencing the 2004 brawl between the Pistons and Pacers in Michigan - and SB Nation called it the "biggest brawl of the last decade".

USA Today's "swarm of fists" was CNN's "mass brawl"; while New York tabloid headlines read "NBAer tries flicking kicks" (NY Post) and "more like hockey than basketball" (NY Daily News).

Other sources such as ESPN, Deadspin and the BBC all ran coverage of the fight, while niche publication RT said it would "leave even the most seasoned street fighter stunned".

Let's hope the next time the Australian basketball team makes international headlines it's for making the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Related Items

basketball boomers philippines

Top Stories

    Families left reeling by Nana Glen crash

    premium_icon Families left reeling by Nana Glen crash

    News A police investigation is underway into the crash, which left a 15-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger hospitalised in critical conditions.

    Clarence couple serving up caffeinated cuts

    Clarence couple serving up caffeinated cuts

    News Grab and coffee and a cut - all in one place

    Court hears high speed chase drama

    premium_icon Court hears high speed chase drama

    News Three-hour pursuit results in 14 charges for reckless driver

    PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

    News Second largest bridge of Pacific Hwy upgrade build is underway

    Local Partners