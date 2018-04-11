Boomers' rivals look to insider info for edge

BOOMERS veteran Brad Newley believes his teammates will be ready for the challenge despite former Australian assistant coach Rob Beveridge's best efforts to derail Australia's pursuit of a second Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Newley is the only remaining player from the gold medal-winning Australian team at Melbourne in 2006 - the only other time basketball has been included in the Games program.

The veteran Sydney Kings swingman, who has won five FIBA Oceania Championships and a FIBA Asia Cup, hopes the Boomers can continue that success at the Games and beyond.

"Winning is becoming a good habit for us and it would be great if we can carry it over from here and into future world cups and Olympics,” Newley said.

Brad Newley dunks in the pool game against the Tall Blacks. Bradley Kanaris

The Boomers meet a familiar face in Scotland coach Beveridge, who coaches the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL and is a former assistant coach for the Boomers.

Australia coach Andrej Lemanis said he believed the Boomers had improved with each game, but they would have to play well if they are to beat Scotland.

"They shows signs of being a Rob Beveridge-coached team in terms of they junk up their defences and show you different looks,'' he said.

"At the offensive end they are well organised, share the ball and shoot it pretty well.”

The winner of Saturday's clash (10am) will play either New Zealand or Canada on Sunday.

Newley is not thinking that far ahead. The players have treated their training sessions like games and won't change how they approach Scotland.

"That's how we've always gone about it, we don't take anyone for granted,” Newley said.

"We're sure the Scottish will be looking to get us, knowing coach Rob Beveridge who has coached a lot of us before, he'll be definitely out for an upset.”