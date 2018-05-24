BOOMING DEVELOPMENT: $100m of DAs approved

DEVELOPMENT applications topping the magical $100 million have been approved by the Clarence Valley Council this financial year in what the council's general manager, Ashley Lindsay, said were positive signs for the Clarence economy.

Mr Lindsay said the council approved $100,518,672 worth of applications from July 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018, showing investor confidence in the Clarence.

The approvals exclude major developments such as the new Grafton gaol and highway developments, which are approved by other levels of government.

Mr Lindsay said $100 million figure had been reached before, but believed it was the earliest in the financial year where that had happened.

"The private hospital proposed for Grafton was the biggest single development at $12.5 million,” he said.

Breakdown of DAs approved Clarence Valley Council

"Most of what we have seen this financial year is from small-medium investors. It shows they have a lot of faith in the Clarence and are prepared to back their confidence in the region with investment.

"What is also encouraging is the trend seems to be ongoing.

"People are showing faith in the future of the Clarence.”

Council's economic development coordinator, Elizabeth Fairweather, said the Clarence was going through a major transition.

"We need to build on this and make sure we don't miss opportunities,” she said.

"Council's economic development team gets a lot of inquiries from potential investors for help and we work with them behind the scenes to try to get them across the line. It can be quite intense.

"Most investors require confidentiality, so much of the work we do is unseen.”