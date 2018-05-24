Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crane
Crane Bruce Thomas/ Coffs Coast Advoca
Council News

BOOMING DEVELOPMENT: $100m of DAs approved

24th May 2018 10:34 AM

DEVELOPMENT applications topping the magical $100 million have been approved by the Clarence Valley Council this financial year in what the council's general manager, Ashley Lindsay, said were positive signs for the Clarence economy.

Mr Lindsay said the council approved $100,518,672 worth of applications from July 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018, showing investor confidence in the Clarence.

The approvals exclude major developments such as the new Grafton gaol and highway developments, which are approved by other levels of government.

Mr Lindsay said $100 million figure had been reached before, but believed it was the earliest in the financial year where that had happened.

"The private hospital proposed for Grafton was the biggest single development at $12.5 million,” he said.

Breakdown of DAs approved
Breakdown of DAs approved Clarence Valley Council

"Most of what we have seen this financial year is from small-medium investors. It shows they have a lot of faith in the Clarence and are prepared to back their confidence in the region with investment.

"What is also encouraging is the trend seems to be ongoing.

"People are showing faith in the future of the Clarence.”

Council's economic development coordinator, Elizabeth Fairweather, said the Clarence was going through a major transition.

"We need to build on this and make sure we don't miss opportunities,” she said.

"Council's economic development team gets a lot of inquiries from potential investors for help and we work with them behind the scenes to try to get them across the line. It can be quite intense.

"Most investors require confidentiality, so much of the work we do is unseen.”

ashley lindsay clarence development clarence valey council development applications deveopment
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bridge work suspect in dirty water case this morning

    Bridge work suspect in dirty water case this morning

    Council News A local cafe has flagged water quality problems which could be linked to work on the new Grafton Bridge.

    • 24th May 2018 10:13 AM
    Large cross-border search ends with 22 charges for man

    Large cross-border search ends with 22 charges for man

    Crime Police have charged a 29-year-old St George man with 22 offences

    Still striving for reconciliation

    Still striving for reconciliation

    Opinion History important for reconciliation- the good, the bad and the ugly

    • 24th May 2018 9:37 AM
    • 1 Uncle
    LIFE AFTER JAIL: Prisoners learn new skills

    LIFE AFTER JAIL: Prisoners learn new skills

    News Grafton prisoners learning new skills

    • 24th May 2018 10:15 AM

    Local Partners