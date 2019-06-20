Bootcamp turns up the heat in fight against cancer

GET PUMPED: Dancing With The Stars participant Jenny Ryder of Anytime Fitness with (l-r) Taine Hunter-Smith from Sustaine Fitness, Liz Weatherstone of Grafton Lifestyle Centre, Kathryn Langford of Anytime Fitness, Jo Powell of Jetts Fitness, Carly Sinclair and Anthony Sinclair of Oneup Fitness get together for the Clarence Valley's biggest bootcamp this Sunday. Absent from the photo were Big River Gym and Hybrid Fitness who will also participate.

GET PUMPED: Dancing With The Stars participant Jenny Ryder of Anytime Fitness with (l-r) Taine Hunter-Smith from Sustaine Fitness, Liz Weatherstone of Grafton Lifestyle Centre, Kathryn Langford of Anytime Fitness, Jo Powell of Jetts Fitness, Carly Sinclair and Anthony Sinclair of Oneup Fitness get together for the Clarence Valley's biggest bootcamp this Sunday. Absent from the photo were Big River Gym and Hybrid Fitness who will also participate. Adam Hourigan

THE idea of the Clarence Dancing With The Stars is to bring the community together for a good cause, and for Jenny Ryder, she's taking the opportunity to join forces to raise money.

Ms Ryder, who is co-owner of Anytime Fitness is joining together with every gym in Grafton to help create Grafton's Biggest Bootcamp.

To be held at Market Square on Sunday, Ms Ryder said was a great way to bring everyone together into one mass event.

"It's never been done before so we thought we'd give it a go,” she said.

"There'll be instructors from all the gyms all over with different exercises such as ropes, tyres, kettlebells, boxing and even yoga.

"It's $10 and registration is from 8am, and the hour-long session starts at 9am.

"If we could get 200 people there it would be just amazing, and we're hoping with all the gyms on board we can that number there.”

As for her upcoming burlesque dance, Ms Ryder said they were just putting the finishing touches on the routine.

Having watched her daughters dance for the last 20 years, she still felt like a novice starting out, but said there were some downsides.

"I can probably see the mistakes more than others,” she laughed.

"But the kids have been giving me a few pointers.”

The Clarence Dancing With The Stars show will be held on June 28 at the Saraton Theatre.