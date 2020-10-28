Booted Bach star spills on dinner party storm-out

Sunshine Coast wakeboarder James Boggia has explained why he stormed out of the group dinner on The Bachelorette before he was given the boot.

Sunshine Coast wakeboarder James Boggia has explained why he stormed out of the group dinner on The Bachelorette before he was given the boot.

Sunshine Coast wakeboarder James Boggia admits his emotions took over when he stormed out of a group dinner on The Bachelorette.

The 28-year-old was left heartbroken when Bachelorette Elly Miles didn't give him a rose during Wednesday night's episode of the Channel 10 show.

It came after he walked out of the group's "Last Supper" dinner following continued questions about Miles's pre-existing relationship with fellow suitor, Joe Woodbury.

"A lot of the boys wanted to know the answer to that question. It was on our minds," Boggia said.

"I just tried to get myself out of a situation where I didn't do something or let more emotions out more. But I did come back to the table."

Sisters Elly and Becky Miles on finding love

James on The Bachelorette Australia. Picture: supplied

He explained: "I think (it was) the whole build-up of emotion in the house; it's not like the real world, you have 20 guys you're friends with going for the same girl, you make some stories up in your head and it plays with your emotions.

"It's a learning curve and I have to look back at that and reassess and grow from it."

Boggia said he got caught up in the fantasy of the show and was surprised at how quickly he developed feelings for Miles.

"The dates are all amazing, everything feels so perfect and it's a different world. It's crazy to see how I fell that much for Elly," he said.

"To let (the emotions) out and it not paying off was a hard pill to swallow."

Ex-Bachelorette Ali Oetjen opens up about her new single life in Queensland

He defended Elly and her sister and co-Bachelorette Becky Miles over comments eliminated contestant Pascal Wallace made about wanting "hotter chicks", which he has subsequently denied.

"There was definitely stuff that's been revealed that someone was caught for," Boggia said.

"The boys there from what I know thought the girls were amazing, myself included."

"They were fantastic and they smashed it and I think on the outside world anyone would be happy to have these girls in their lives or as a future wife. For anyone to say they wouldn't or downplay it needs to man up and look at themselves in the mirror."

Originally published as Booted Bach star spills on dinner party storm-out