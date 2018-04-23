‘They wanted us to compete with MAFS’

TV VILLAIN Sonya Mefaddi has broken her silence on being booted from My Kitchen Rules accusing producers of using her and teammate Hadil Faiza for ratings.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph Mefaddi said producers fed her lines and told the cast that the show needed to be action-packed to compete with Married at First Sight.

Hadil and Sonya were kicked off MKR.

"Ratings played a big part in this. I feel they were using this situation for ratings, I was specifically told we are going up against Married at First Sight, we need to create noise," Mefaddi said.

"Everything adds up that they wanted this to happen. Yes we were in control of our words and our actions but they fuelled it and pushed us to breaking point."

The pair claim a producer fed them lines during the row.

Mefaddi suggested the fight, which saw them kicked-off the show, was orchestrated by the producers.

"A producer was feeding us lines the whole way to Kim and Suong's instant restaurant. Lines like 'Hadil you should say to Emma you know what you should be on Botched, Sonya you should say to Jess you girls think you are princesses but real princesses wear diamonds not cubic zirconias.'"

Emma during the heated row.

She said that she was shocked when they were cut from filming.

"I was blindsided," she said.

"At the time Manu said you are excused for tonight. When they called us into Channel 7 and told us we were let go from the show I broke down in tears."

Revealing never-before-told details, the Sydney-based fashion designer and business owner said she and Faiza had been kept from the other contestants in the lead up to the instant restaurant to build tension.

MKR judges Pete Evans and Manu Feildel.

She said that judges Pete Evans and Manu Feidel were not present for any of the drama and only appeared at the table to dismiss them.

The taxi which arrived to drive the ladies away from filming was apparently sitting waiting for the women well before the dismissal.

Faiza is expected to break her silence tonight on a rival network.

The Daily Telegraph understands she has broken her contract and will appear on Channel 9's A Current Affair tonight.