DON'T MISS OUT: The Fergies are Brisbane's home grown, all-singing, all-playing, five-piece sibling band, set to play Eat to the Beat at Yamba on Sunday.
Whats On

Bop along to Yamba festival this weekend

Kathryn Lewis
by
6th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

FANTASTIC tunes and a great feed is a recipe for a pretty good weekend.

This Sunday, the Yamba Bowling Club has you sorted with an array of great indie, blues and roots bands from outside the Clarence alongside your favourite food options.

Yamba Bowling Club marketing manager Blake Wolfe said the bands are the point of difference for the second annual event, which is quickly becoming one of Valley's most popular.

"This year we have a different bar set-up, so it's bigger with more products," he said.

"Our point of difference is the bands, we have invested in these bands."

PUMPED: Yamba Bowling Club marketing manager Blake Wolfe is finalising preparations for Eat to the Beat this weekend.
PUMPED: Yamba Bowling Club marketing manager Blake Wolfe is finalising preparations for Eat to the Beat this weekend. Kathryn Lewis

We have hand-picked bands from Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay."

He said the lack of local talent might upset some, but bringing new voices to the stage was an important part of the festival.

After crowds swamped the club last year, Mr Wolfe said they had expanded the area, with more room to eat, drink and boogie.

Kids are most welcome, with a free jumping castle and plenty of activities to keep them busy.

Head along to Yamba Bowling Club between 12-8pm this Sunday.

