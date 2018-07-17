Menu
Daughter Sarah, Karen and husband Borce Ristevski.
Crime

Ristevski son won’t give evidence at committal

by REBEKAH CAVANAGH
17th Jul 2018 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:13 PM
ACCUSED wife killer Borce Ristevski's estranged son will no longer be giving evidence against him at his committal hearing.

Prosecutor Matt Fisher told Magistrate Sue Cameron as the hearing began for its second day on Tuesday that Anthony Rickard has been cut from the witness list.

"Anthony Rickard will not be giving evidence in this committal," Mr Fisher said.

Defence lawyer David Howley confirmed they had withdrawn their application to cross examine Mr Rickard.

But his written statement will remain part of the evidence in the case, he said.

Mr Rickard, 34, was arrested at a home in Diggers Rest on Sunday.

He had told the Herald Sun he did not want to give evidence.

The court heard he was meant to be called on Wednesday to give evidence.

Mr Ristevski's daughter Sarah will be the first witness to be called today, Mr Fisher said.

More to come …

