Border cheek: That’s one way to stop traffic

by Ryan keen
10th Aug 2020 5:26 AM
NORMALLY it's the Tweed-Coolangatta border checkpoint that is stopping traffic.

But on Sunday morning, a woman with more front than Myers has been responsible for queue build-up at the southern Gold Coast checkpoint near Stuart Street.

The woman on the balcony just above the checkpoint blockade staffed by police ended up getting completely nude for what appeared to a photo shoot.

It's unclear what she was having a crack at the time but one witness - Bulletin photographer Scott Powick - said it caused a decent crowd to build up at the checkpoint and watch proceedings.

Stuart Street Tweed Heads over looking the Queensland Police border checkpoint at Griffith Street Coolangatta. An unknown blonde women poses for photos while nude on the balcony. Scott Powick Newscorp
Stuart Street Tweed Heads over looking the Queensland Police border checkpoint at Griffith Street Coolangatta. An unknown blonde women poses for photos while nude on the balcony. Scott Powick Newscorp

"A lot of people gathered around, pedestrians, cars. It was all happening about 60 metres from the border.

"It was on the Tweed Heads side looking over into Queensland. I first heard about it because a couple walking past me said 'Have you seen the naked girl up on the balcony?'."

Border workers saw all sorts of things while working at the Coolangatta check point over the weekend. Scott Powick Newscorp
Border workers saw all sorts of things while working at the Coolangatta check point over the weekend. Scott Powick Newscorp

 

Mr Powick said he spoke to several police officers on the Queensland side of the border but they said there was nothing they could do.

"They said we can't do anything about it, it's on the NSW wide - all we can do is watch."

 

Originally published as Border cheek: That's one way to stop traffic

bare bum editors picks naked queensland border

