BORED? Check out these fantastic things to do this week

HAVING FUN: Keegan Bylos, 6 and other Palmers Island schoolmates get excited for the Palmer's Island Family Fun Day tomorrow.

HAVING FUN: Keegan Bylos, 6 and other Palmers Island schoolmates get excited for the Palmer's Island Family Fun Day tomorrow. Adam Hourigan

Palmers Island Public School Family Fun Day

WHEN: Saturday, August 31, 10am-3pm.

WHERE: Palmers Island Public School.

DETAILS: With all proceeds going towards a new playground, the Palmers Island Public School family fun day is not only a great fun day out for all the family, it's a great way to support kids of the future.

The day will include hot food, raffles, market stalls, obstacle course, jumping castle and much more.

Father's Day Barbecue

WHEN: Saturday, August 31, 8am-11am.

WHERE: Mitre 10, Yamba.

DETAILS: Quota International of Lower Clarence will be hosting an early Father's Day barbecue at Mitre 10 Yamba this Saturday from 8am to 11am so bring Dad down for a sausage sizzle.

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday, September 1.

WHERE: Owen St, Corner of Spenser St, Iluka

DETAILS: Run on the first Sunday of the month and set amongst the trees on the Iluka Sports Ground, the Iluka Markets have become widely recognised as having a friendly and relaxing atmosphere.

Wander through this market and you will find variety and quality stalls.

There is locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives and much more.

Yamba Farmers and Producers Market

WHEN: 7-11am Wednesday.

WHERE: Harbour St, Yamba.

DETAILS: This market also acts as the agri-food tourism portal for the Clarence Valley region. There is a broad range of locally grown, hand crafted and wild gathered produce available ranging from organic, chemical free and free range.

Yamba Ukes Jam Session

WHEN: 10-12pm Wednesday.

WHERE: 16 Yamba St, Yamba.

DETAILS: Yamba Ukes have a fortnightly Jam Session at Latitude 20 Cafe. They play the ukulele, laugh, learn and sing till their hearts are content.

Playing music in a group is wonderful therapy for everyone.

All levels of experience are welcome from beginners to advanced players.

Share the Dignity night

WHEN: 5.30-8pm Tuesday.

WHERE: Clarence Natural Therapies, 39 Prince St, Grafton.

DETAILS: Head along to this Share the Dignity event to help women out of period poverty.

The theme this year is yoga. Join us in a women's circle of nurturing, yoga and meditation to raise awareness and support women in our community.

Donate $20 and bring a gift of personal hygiene products, underwear or sanitary products to help women in need and support this much needed service. Proceeds to the Women's Refuge Grafton.

Meet the author - Kaneana May

WHEN: Tuesday 6-7pm, Wednesday 12.30-1.30pm.

WHERE: Grafton and Yamba Regional Libraries.

DETAILS: Join Australian author Kaneana May, to hear about her new novel The One. Clarence Regional Libraries are hosting two events to pick from: an evening event at Yamba Library on Tuesday and a lunch time event at Grafton Library on Wednesday. Both these free events are catered and bookings are recommended. Call Grafton Library on 66410100 and Yamba Library on 66466542.

Junior rugby league grand final

WHEN: Saturday from 9.45am.

WHERE: Frank McGuren Field, Grafton.

DETAILS: Head along for some fantastic action for the Group 1 junior rugby league grand finals this weekend. Games start at 9.45am and will be running throughout the day.

Coutts Crossing Cup Day

WHEN: Saturday.

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club.

DETAILS: Ring in spring with a day at the races tomorrow. There will be live music and free entertainment for the kids.