BORED? Fun activities to get you going this January

ACITIVIES LOOM: Artist Pamela Denise will facilitate a loom weaving workshop at Maclean Civic Hall on Monday, January 13 as part of Clarence Valley Counci's Out of the Box holiday program.

ACITIVIES LOOM: Artist Pamela Denise will facilitate a loom weaving workshop at Maclean Civic Hall on Monday, January 13 as part of Clarence Valley Counci's Out of the Box holiday program. Debrah Novak

THE Out of the Box holiday program provides a series of fun activities for young people in the Clarence Valley throughout January.

This free program aims to engage people aged 12 to 25 and encourage the development of new knowledge and skills, connect with others and participate in the community.

There is something for everyone including "How to Adult” workshops in Grafton, which prepares teenagers for life after school, and the RISE Life Skills workshop at Yamba, to help young adults create a wellbeing program for themselves.

For the younger kids, there will be the chance to create art with meaning with Melanie Potter at Lawrence, and the opportunity to create a beautiful loom weaving with Pamela Denise in Maclean.

Laser Skirmish

When: Tuesday, Jan 9

Where: Ken Gleeson Oval, Iluka

Circus Workshop

When: Wednesday, Jan 10

Where: Wherrett Park, Maclean

Stand Up Paddle Boarding

When: Thursday, Jan 11

Where: Copmanhurst Boat Ramp, Copmanhurst

RISE Life Skills Training

When: Friday, Jan 12

Where: Treelands Drive, Yamba

Laser Skirmish

When: Friday, Jan 12

Where: Wherrett Park, Maclean

Laser Skirmish

When: Monday, Jan 15

Where: Lawrence Memorial Park, Lawrence

Loom Weaving

When: Monday, Jan 15

Where: Maclean Civic Hall, Maclean

T-Shirt Painting

When: Monday, Jan 15

Where: Coutts Hall, Coutts Crossing

Laser Skirmish

When: Tuesday, Jan 16

Where: Yamba Oval, Yamba

How to Adult

When: Wednesday, Jan 17

Where: Grafton Library, Grafton

T-Shirt Painting

When: Wednesday, Jan 17

Where: Iluka Library, Iluka

Expressive Art

When: Thursday, Jan 18

Where: Lawrence Hall, Lawrence

Drumming

When: Thursday, Jan 18

Where: Wherrett Park, Maclean

Laser Skirmish

When: Monday, Jan 22

Where: Coutts Skate Park, Coutts Crossing

Whimsical Watercolours

When: Tuesday, Jan 23

Where: Maclean Civic Hall, Maclean

Stand up Paddle Boarding

When: Tuesday, Jan 23

Where: Copmanhurst Boat Ramp, Copmanhurst

Circus Workshop

When: Wednesday, Jan 24

Where: Lawrence Memorial Park, Lawrence