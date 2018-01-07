BORED? Fun activities to get you going this January

THE Out of the Box holiday program provides a series of fun activities for young people in the Clarence Valley throughout January.
This free program aims to engage people aged 12 to 25 and encourage the development of new knowledge and skills, connect with others and participate in the community.
There is something for everyone including "How to Adult” workshops in Grafton, which prepares teenagers for life after school, and the RISE Life Skills workshop at Yamba, to help young adults create a wellbeing program for themselves.
For the younger kids, there will be the chance to create art with meaning with Melanie Potter at Lawrence, and the opportunity to create a beautiful loom weaving with Pamela Denise in Maclean.
Laser Skirmish
When: Tuesday, Jan 9
Where: Ken Gleeson Oval, Iluka
Circus Workshop
When: Wednesday, Jan 10
Where: Wherrett Park, Maclean
Stand Up Paddle Boarding
When: Thursday, Jan 11
Where: Copmanhurst Boat Ramp, Copmanhurst
RISE Life Skills Training
When: Friday, Jan 12
Where: Treelands Drive, Yamba
Laser Skirmish
When: Friday, Jan 12
Where: Wherrett Park, Maclean
Laser Skirmish
When: Monday, Jan 15
Where: Lawrence Memorial Park, Lawrence
Loom Weaving
When: Monday, Jan 15
Where: Maclean Civic Hall, Maclean
T-Shirt Painting
When: Monday, Jan 15
Where: Coutts Hall, Coutts Crossing
Laser Skirmish
When: Tuesday, Jan 16
Where: Yamba Oval, Yamba
How to Adult
When: Wednesday, Jan 17
Where: Grafton Library, Grafton
T-Shirt Painting
When: Wednesday, Jan 17
Where: Iluka Library, Iluka
Expressive Art
When: Thursday, Jan 18
Where: Lawrence Hall, Lawrence
Drumming
When: Thursday, Jan 18
Where: Wherrett Park, Maclean
Laser Skirmish
When: Monday, Jan 22
Where: Coutts Skate Park, Coutts Crossing
Whimsical Watercolours
When: Tuesday, Jan 23
Where: Maclean Civic Hall, Maclean
Stand up Paddle Boarding
When: Tuesday, Jan 23
Where: Copmanhurst Boat Ramp, Copmanhurst
Circus Workshop
When: Wednesday, Jan 24
Where: Lawrence Memorial Park, Lawrence