BORED? Here's 9 things you can do this week

Kade Valja of Flowspace Gallery & Studios and Meg Lucas with a FX Holden Ute owned by Graham Benn. Kade will be part of the art battle taking place at Motorfest and will be opening his new exhibition on Sunday.

High Tea on Hill

WHEN:

Saturday, August 24 from 2.30-4.30pm

WHERE:

Eatonsville Hall, Orara St, Eatonsville

DETAILS:

The Eatonsville Public Hall land manager is organising its fourth high tea fundraising event at the Eatonsville Hall. Bring your favourite teacup or teapot and you could win a prize. All proceeds raised are used for the ongoing maintenance of this small community hall and is a really enjoyable afternoon with lots of delicious food and great music.

Nia National Playshop Day

WHEN:

Sunday, August 25 from 9am-12pm

WHERE:

Raymond Laurie Sports Centre, Yamba

DETAILS:

Kick off your shoes, move, dance and play the Nia way at this National Playshop event. Nia is a barefoot, conscious movement practice that infuses the dynamics of martial arts, dance and mindfulness. Join us for a morning of movement and music designed to make you feel better in body, mind and spirit.

Grafton Motorfest

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday, August 25-26.

WHERE:

Jabour Park,

South Grafton

DETAILS:

The traditional show of vehicles historic, classic and modern along with vintage caravans, vintage tractors, mowers, engines and race cars and for the first time markets will be held over the two days. Entry is by a gold coin donation.

Steppenwolf - opening night

WHEN:

Sunday, 6pm

WHERE:

Flow Space Gallery, South Grafton

DETAILS:

The official opening of South Grafton artist Kade Valja's new exhibition - Steppenwolf. Featuring a dazzling display of some of Valja's most experimental work yet, the exhibition is set to impress.

Death By Carrot and Terry D will be performing on the night and refreshments from New England Brewing Company will be available.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS:

The market features local and regional food and provides free live entertainment, showcasing local emerging talent as well as touring bands and musicians in a village atmosphere.

The stalls range from fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, plenty of food stalls including Asian foods, second hand furniture, books, jewellery, clothing, arts and craft among many others.

Harwood Community Conversation

WHEN:

Monday, 5.30-7.30pm

WHERE:

Harwood Hotel

DETAILS:

Do you want a say in the future of Harwood? Have you got some ideas about how Harwood can be a vibrant and sustainable community in the future?

Come along to the Harwood Community Conversation - we'd love to hear your thoughts. RSVP to Cheryl at the Harwood Hotel or for more info contact David Newberry at Clarence Valley Council.

Junior rugby league

finals

WHEN:

Saturday from 8.30am

WHERE:

McKittrick Park

DETAILS:

The Group 1 Junior league finals are on this weekend at McKittrick Park, pick of the games are Clarence Coast U/13 taking on Marist Brothers at 10.30am, Clarence Coast U/15 vs Kyogle at 1.30pm and South Grafton U/16.5 vs Ballina.

Head down and show your support for the Clarence Valley sides looking to book their place in the final.

Kenneth Broburg

WHEN:

7pm Thursday, August 29

WHERE:

Clarence Valley Conservatorium

DETAILS:

Internationally acclaimed young pianist Kenneth Broberg was one of the top six prize winners of the 2016 Sydney International Piano Competition. Kenny will be performing an exciting program of music featuring the big hitters of the piano repertoire - Bach, Beethoven, Debussy and Chopin.

Copmanhurst Folk Session

WHEN:

Saturday, 1pm

WHERE:

Tennis club room

DETAILS:

It's Copmanhurst Folk Session time! Located in the Tennis club room at the back of the village Sports and Recreation Oval. $5 covers venue hire and contributes to incidentals, like maintaining the shared folders. We have Song and Tune folders to share, so bring acoustic instruments, voices, and a sense of fun!

If you want to bring lunch, go for it, or nibblies to share. So BYO anything that'll enhance your comfort. including armless chairs if you play a big instrument.