BORED? Here's 9 things you can do this week
High Tea on Hill
WHEN:Saturday, August 24 from 2.30-4.30pm
WHERE:Eatonsville Hall, Orara St, Eatonsville
DETAILS:The Eatonsville Public Hall land manager is organising its fourth high tea fundraising event at the Eatonsville Hall. Bring your favourite teacup or teapot and you could win a prize. All proceeds raised are used for the ongoing maintenance of this small community hall and is a really enjoyable afternoon with lots of delicious food and great music.
Nia National Playshop Day
WHEN:Sunday, August 25 from 9am-12pm
WHERE:Raymond Laurie Sports Centre, Yamba
DETAILS:Kick off your shoes, move, dance and play the Nia way at this National Playshop event. Nia is a barefoot, conscious movement practice that infuses the dynamics of martial arts, dance and mindfulness. Join us for a morning of movement and music designed to make you feel better in body, mind and spirit.
Grafton Motorfest
WHEN:Saturday and Sunday, August 25-26.
WHERE:Jabour Park,
South Grafton
DETAILS:The traditional show of vehicles historic, classic and modern along with vintage caravans, vintage tractors, mowers, engines and race cars and for the first time markets will be held over the two days. Entry is by a gold coin donation.
Steppenwolf - opening night
WHEN:Sunday, 6pm
WHERE:Flow Space Gallery, South Grafton
DETAILS:The official opening of South Grafton artist Kade Valja's new exhibition - Steppenwolf. Featuring a dazzling display of some of Valja's most experimental work yet, the exhibition is set to impress.
Death By Carrot and Terry D will be performing on the night and refreshments from New England Brewing Company will be available.
Yamba River Markets
WHEN:Sunday
WHERE:Ford Park, Yamba
DETAILS:The market features local and regional food and provides free live entertainment, showcasing local emerging talent as well as touring bands and musicians in a village atmosphere.
The stalls range from fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, plenty of food stalls including Asian foods, second hand furniture, books, jewellery, clothing, arts and craft among many others.
Harwood Community Conversation
WHEN:Monday, 5.30-7.30pm
WHERE:Harwood Hotel
DETAILS:Do you want a say in the future of Harwood? Have you got some ideas about how Harwood can be a vibrant and sustainable community in the future?
Come along to the Harwood Community Conversation - we'd love to hear your thoughts. RSVP to Cheryl at the Harwood Hotel or for more info contact David Newberry at Clarence Valley Council.
Junior rugby league
finals
WHEN:Saturday from 8.30am
WHERE:McKittrick Park
DETAILS:The Group 1 Junior league finals are on this weekend at McKittrick Park, pick of the games are Clarence Coast U/13 taking on Marist Brothers at 10.30am, Clarence Coast U/15 vs Kyogle at 1.30pm and South Grafton U/16.5 vs Ballina.
Head down and show your support for the Clarence Valley sides looking to book their place in the final.
Kenneth Broburg
WHEN:7pm Thursday, August 29
WHERE:Clarence Valley Conservatorium
DETAILS:Internationally acclaimed young pianist Kenneth Broberg was one of the top six prize winners of the 2016 Sydney International Piano Competition. Kenny will be performing an exciting program of music featuring the big hitters of the piano repertoire - Bach, Beethoven, Debussy and Chopin.
Copmanhurst Folk Session
WHEN:Saturday, 1pm
WHERE:Tennis club room
DETAILS:It's Copmanhurst Folk Session time! Located in the Tennis club room at the back of the village Sports and Recreation Oval. $5 covers venue hire and contributes to incidentals, like maintaining the shared folders. We have Song and Tune folders to share, so bring acoustic instruments, voices, and a sense of fun!
If you want to bring lunch, go for it, or nibblies to share. So BYO anything that'll enhance your comfort. including armless chairs if you play a big instrument.