BORED? Here's nine fabulous things to do this week

UNIQUE EVENT: John Causley competes for the middleweight title at the 2018 Wooli Goanna Pulling Championships. Caitlan Charles

1. Wings Over Water Art Exhibition opening

WHEN: Saturday, 5-7pm

WHERE: Yamba Art Space Gallery

DETAILS: A group exhibition of local artists curated by Kerrie Howland and inspired by the Clarence River, its many islands and a considered response to the wonderful perspective of a bird's eye view.

Opening night is with Yaegl artist Rosie Vesper. A fundraiser to stop mining in the Clarence Valley.

2. Lawrence Farmers and Community Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 8am-noon

WHERE: 10 Bridge St, Lawrence

DETAILS: Local farmers from the Clarence Valley supplying gourmet produce as well as a fabulous range of variety stalls with something for everyone.

Everything from candles, jewellery and scarves to incredible wood creations and handy household products are available.

3. Yeah the Boys 2019

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm - 10pm

WHERE: Grafton Speedway

DETAILS: Yeah the Boys is a men's mental health awareness event that provides after hours access to local mental health services while fundraising for mental health services and celebrating mateship.

The event the 2019 event will also be hosting a 4WD Show & Shine and the Grafton Grudge Match - a tug of war between Nissan Patrols and Toyota Landcruisers

4. Yamba Handmade Market

WHEN: Saturday, 9am-2pm

WHERE: 78 Angourie Rd, Yamba

DETAILS: Unique and handmade gifts abound at these markets.

Local talent is growing and there is a huge variety of stallholders. Products include candles, soaps, children's clothes, women's fashion, jewellery, natural products and so much more including the most amazing pastries will be available along with coffee to get you through the morning.

5. PCYC Fun for Kids

WHEN: Today from midday

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: PCYC NSW will bring Fun For Kids to Grafton's Market Square today. This free event is one of 15 to be held across regional NSW during the September/October school holidays to empower young people living in drought-stricken areas.

6. Eat Street Yamba

WHEN: Sunday from 4pm

WHERE: Coldstream St, Yamba

DETAILS: It's time to fill those bellies with some of the yummiest international foods in the region. This is the third year Yamba Rotary have bought the Eat Street international food markets to Yamba. Entry is by gold coin donation and all funds raised will be donated to provide "Water to the West”.

The kids have not been forgotten with several jumping castles, fairy floss, soft serves, candy and liquorice and snow cones to keep them busy. Yamba Rotary will also be joining in the festivities by selling beer, wine and soft drinks during the markets for people to enjoy.

7. Wooli Goanna Pulling Championships

WHEN: Sunday, 9am-3pm

WHERE: Wooli Sports Ground

DETAILS: The Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships, based in Wooli, has been running annually since 1985. It is seen as the flagship event in the small coastal town and attracts upwards of 3000 visitors to the town each October long weekend.

The day holds events aimed at all ages and genders. The focus on the day above all else is a sense of family fun supported by the local community.

8. Grafton Bridge 2 Bridge

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday 9am

WHERE: Clarence River from Grafton to Brushgrove

DETAILS: This year's Bridge 2 Bridge will take a different course - 2 x 50km laps of a course from the Crown Hotel Grafton, around Susan Island, down to Brushgrove and return. Heat one of the main event will be on Sunday from 9am and heat two will start at 11am. Racing action in other divisions will take place on Saturday from 9am.

9. Go green for World Mental Health Day

WHEN: October 8 and 10 at 6am

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba and Barnier Park, Junction Hill

DETAILS: Each year World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10 and this year Our Healthy Clarence will be hosting two events in the Clarence Valley.

We will be donning a green bandana and walking along the Park Run courses at Ford Park, Yamba, on October 8 and Barnier Park at Junction Hill on October 10. Meeting time for both events is at 6am. Breakfast is included and a coffee van will be available at both locations.