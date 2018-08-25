Menu
Crime

Boredom led to seat knife play

Ross Irby
by
25th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A BORING, hour-long wait for the train led to a teen pulling out a large knife to stab a timber seat.

Jamie Hemingway's behaviour was described in an Ipswich court by his lawyer as that of "a stupid 18-year-old" who simply picked up a knife and played with it.

Jamie Patrick Hemingway, 18, a labourer from Woodridge, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place at Rosewood train station on Sunday, July 29.

Police said Queensland Rail staff saw a male holding a large 30cm-blade knife and using it to stab the bench seat.

Heminway later told police he was waiting for the train for an hour, became bored, and had earlier found the knife nearby.

Hemingway apologised, saying he had not been thinking about what he was doing.

Magistrate David Shepherd said carrying a knife in a public place such as a train station was a serious offence and would have caused alarm.

Hemingway agreed to 60 hours of unpaid community service. Mr Shepherd made the order and did not record a conviction.

ipswich court weapons offence
Ipswich Queensland Times

