Boris Johnson out of intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care and back to a hospital ward, Downing Street has confirmed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care and back to a hospital ward, Downing Street has confirmed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care and back to a hospital ward, Downing Street has confirmed.

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," his office confirmed on Thursday evening local time.

"He is in extremely good spirits."

The British leader, 55, went to St Thomas' hospital in London on Sunday afternoon on the advice of his doctors for tests after being diagnosed with COVID-19 ten days earlier.

On Monday evening around 7pm he was moved to intensive care after Downing Street said his condition "worsened".

His office said at the time he remained conscious and was moved to ICU as a precaution in case he should need ventilation to aid his recovery.

He was given "standard oxygen treatment" but did not need ventilation.

Mr Johnson asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to stand in as his deputy, as there is no official deputy Prime Minister position in the UK.

Boris Johnson asked Dominic Raab to stand in as deputy. Picture:AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File.

The news of his moving to intensive care shocked the UK on Monday as earlier in the day Mr Johnson tweeted that he was in "good spirits" and was continuing to receive cabinet papers and lead the government from his hospital bed.

He was last seen on April 2 when he appeared outside Downing Street briefly to take part in a "clap for carers" initiative that shows appreciation to health care workers.

Mr Johnson, 55, is engaged to a former Conservative Party worker Carrie Symonds, 31, who is expecting their first child in the early Northern summer.

She has also experienced symptoms of the disease and is recovering at home, but will be unable to visit him in hospital.

News of Mr Johnson's condition sparked an outpouring of support from those in the UK and fellow leaders around the world including President Trump and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau. The Queen also sent her good wishes to Carrie Symonds and the Johnson family.

Originally published as Boris Johnson out of intensive care