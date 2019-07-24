Boris Johnson wins UK leadership race

BORIS Johnson will become Britain's new Prime Minister, after saying he will prove his doubters wrong and deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline.

In an exuberant speech after winning the leadership vote of rank and file members by two-to-one last night, Mr Johnson rallied his supporters.

Mr Johnson said he read in the London Financial Times that declared no incoming leader has ever faced "such a daunting set of circumstances".

"Well I look at you this morning and I ask myself, 'Do you look daunted? Do you feel daunted?' I don't think you look remotely daunted to me," he said.

Thank you all for the incredible honour you have done me. The time for campaigning is over and the time for work begins to unite our country and party, deliver Brexit and defeat Corbyn. I will work flat out to repay your confidence — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 23, 2019

Newly elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Conservative Leadership announcement. Picture: Getty

Congratulations to @BorisJohnson on his election as Leader of the Conservative Party in the UK. I look forward to working with him and catching up at the G7 next month. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) July 23, 2019

He has a reputation for getting things done and making things happen. I wish him all the best as he charts the way forward for the UK. We have a great relationship with the UK and it will remain so with Boris. 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) July 23, 2019

"I think we know that we can do it and that the people of this country are trusting in us to do it and we know that we will do it."

He added: "We are once again going to believe in ourselves and what we can achieve and like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity."

Mr Johnson's dad Stanley said his son would get Brexit "done in a flash", while United States president Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations.

The European Union said it wanted to work with Mr Johnson.

The Queen will swear in Mr Johnson on Wednesday after he won two thirds of the leadership vote of rank and file Conservative Party members.

Mr Johnson takes over from Theresa May who resigned after failing to deliver Brexit, the UK's departure from the European Union after 46 years.

Dame Cheryl Gillan, co-chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee that organised the leadership vote, announced Mr Johnson as the winner in London.

"The turnout was 87.4 per cent, the total number of ballot papers rejected was 509," she said.

The results were: "Jeremy Hunt 46,656, Boris Johnson 92,153, therefore I give notice that Boris Johnson is elected as the leader."

Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson's long-term girlfriend, was not seated with him last night, but was expected to move into Number 10.

Stanley Johnson and Rachel Johnson, father and sister of Boris Johnson, look on after the announcement of the result in the ballot for the new Conservative party leader. Picture: AP





Boris Johnson's father Stanley said on Sky News: "I feel very, very happy. I am a proud father, proud father to Boris but don't forget the others, what a day.

"He'll get rid of this small technical problem of Brexit … we can get rid of Brexit in a flash.

"Our friends in Europe will realise now they do face a cliff edge. There will be a huge effort over this summer by the key countries to change their plan."

US president Donald Trump tweeted: "Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!"

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Chancellor Philip Hammond, Justice Secretary David Gauke, Sir Alan Duncan and Anne Milton have resigned from the front bench.

Ms Milton claimed she was concerned that Mr Johnson would run a no-deal Brexit that would plunge the UK economy into recession.

Mr Johnson has inherited a wafer-thin majority of just two, which could be also be slashed to just one seat if the Conservatives lose a by election on August 1.

The new leader, who worked at Geelong Grammar in Victoria on a gap year, was expected to increase ties with Australia and set up a free trade deal.

Stephen.drill@news.co.uk