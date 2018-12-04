Born to be a midwife: Fay Schmeider retires

FACES OF BUNDY: Clinical midwife Fay Schmeider has delivered thousands of babies in Bundaberg. The popular midwife is set to retire.

"I'VE spent all my life in hospital and now it's time to leave".

After 42 years of continual service, and thousands of babies delivered, Bundaberg's longest serving midwife Fay Schmeider has hung up her nurse's cap for the last time.

As a young girl, living in Wallaville, she dreamt of being a nurse - wanting to bring babies into the world.

She said it was a "yearning from deep inside" that helped her pen a letter to the matron of nursing back in 1970 when she was just 17 years old.

"I wrote the letter and weeks went by and I hadn't heard anything," Mrs Schmeider said.

"Then I got the letter saying I was to start the next week and that was it."

At the time Mrs Schmeider said her hometown had only been connected to electricity for about a year and moving to Bundaberg was a thrill knowing she'd start a new life.

"I was living by myself in the nursing quarters - a big change for me," she said.

"I had my own room and electricity, it was exciting."

Looking back at how times had changed in the years of her career she said there were hard times, but also beautiful times.

"In the early days you would have to use all your senses," the clinical midwife said.

"There was no doctors at births like there is now.

"We even had glass syringes back then and we would sterilise our own needles.

"One thing you learn is camaraderie is important early, you need each other."

She said during this time employment rules had also changed for the better.

"When I went to have my babies I would have to resign from work as there was no maternity leave back then," she said. "Then I would have to reapply for the job when I was ready to go back."

Mrs Schmeider said through her career she saw second and third generations of family pregnancies and births.

Babies she brought into the world go on to have babies of their own decades later.

During this time she felt the pain of an infant loss and the joy of a miracle born.

"Nurses cry - we are human beings and we see suffering and we show emotion," she said.

"In my time I was mentor to colleagues and a shoulder to cry on when needed by families.

"It was important to listen to peoples choices and help then obtain them."

She said some of the families had big impacts on her life.

"Some of the losses never leave you and I've become very close to some of these families," she said.

"There's been thousands of babies and I can't go into them all." With eight grandchildren Mrs Schmeider said she delivered four or five of them, and her eldest daughter, 40, followed in her footsteps and became a midwife also.

She can't pinpoint a particular birth that stood out as there were too many.

"Every birth is so special - they bond you together in so many ways," she said.

"When my kids were young and we would go to town they would often say to me 'now mum don't stop to talk to people today' as I had so many relationships that stemmed from births. and my career.

"Being a midwife really is a wonderful career and such a rewarding profession."

The 67-year-old now looks forward to spending quality time with her husband Laurence. "If I have any spare time I think I'll volunteer at a kindergarten and see some of those children I delivered again," Mrs Schmeider said.