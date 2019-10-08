Born to perform: Life as a cabaret

A SELF-confessed show pony, Mark Winmill is addicted to the adrenalin of performance.

"It's quite a strange thing when you end up doing what your parents do,” he said.

Mark's father was a cabaret performer, an acrobat and a clown, and had taught Mark basic tumbling before he finished primary school.

"We would always go to the circus every year. The circus that Dad used to be in would come to Sydney and we would always be lucky to go around backstage and check out all the craziness,” he said.

"I loved the flying trapeze, it was amazing to watch. Many years later I ended up doing it.”

Alongside his partner Fez Fa'anana, Mark created Briefs Factory 12 years ago.

The creative collective creates evocative, irreverent adults only performances encompassing circus, the extremity of physical theatre, the artistry of drag, and the showmanship of cabaret.

The risque, cheeky shows outrage and excite all at once, they are all about starting the party and the conversation.

"Underneath our craziness there is a political side to it. We feed the audience a lot of politics within gender, we blur the lines with our masculinity within the actual show.

"We always want to entertain, have people up at the end of the night partying with us.”

When Mark and Fez aren't rubbing shoulders with Kylie Minogue and touring the world's biggest festivals like Glastonbury, Sziget Festival, Budapest and the Sydney Mardi Gras, they're spending time with family and friends, relaxing beside the Clarence River at their idyllic Ulmarra property.

"I've always been into the native regeneration, I'm into the tree planting and food planting. We've created a bit of an oasis on the river.”

Mark was 15 when his family left Sydney for the country lifestyle of the Clarence. He began classes at South Grafton High School, but the adjustment from Sydney's western suburbs wasn't always easy.

"It was a bit of a culture shock going there (Grafton) after I grew up in the western suburbs of Sydney. So, it was all very multicultural, very different,” he said.

"In '89 it was a bit more difficult to adjust without the ease of social media. I was still writing letters to friends back home,” he said.

"I was a bit of a brat, a bit of a ratbag.”

Mark spent the weekends in his 'tinny' or camping on the beach with mates. He loved the quiet freedom of country life, but when the Jacaranda trees blossomed and Grafton came alive for the annual floral festival, he relished the chance to "let loose”.

"Jacaranda is a licence to the town to let loose and have a bit of a party,” he said.

"We used to go over into town and party, it was always manic.”

When he finished school, Mark had to shelve his dream to become a vet as he hadn't made the qualifying score to get into the course.

Unsure of what to do next, he headed north, started working at pubs and began his foray into activism by protesting logging near Lismore.

"I'm a bit of an environmentalist, a bit of tree planter. I travelled a lot to do protesting, which I'm super glad I did because it was such an empowering, crazy time,” he said.

He spent a year travelling but soon found himself back on the NSW North Coast training to become a trapeze instructor.

A traineeship turned into a job which turned into club performances in Brisbane and Sydney. Then Briefs Factory was born.

"Myself, my partner and his brother, we saw a lot of circus shows at the time, and a lot of independent cool kids doing cool things,” he said.

"We ended up wanting to make something like a club, like a party we could invite all our friends to.”

The all-male cabaret show began selling out tiny warehouses in Sydney, making buckets of punch for the crowd and selling raffle tickets to keep themselves afloat.

Fez approached a cabaret studio housed in the Sydney House Opera, "and we ended up self-producing our first show,” Mark said. "We went from crazy party stupidity to, 'Oh we need to actually rehearse.”

Briefs Factory now boasts nine unique performances touring the world, which range from one-man cabaret to group variety shows.

As their provocative performances hit the international stage, criticism came alongside it, Mark said.

"There's always going to be one or two that get up and walk out. It's not for everyone. It's a bit of a wild trip.

"We just deal with it. We have a lot of hardcore fans and a lot of love and support, so that always outweighs that sort of scenario.

"We challenge the norm. If it does open someone's mind about any sort of topic that we do talk about, or perform I think that's a really positive thing.”

Briefs Factory is bringing its salacious variety show Club Briefs to the Jacaranda Festival, the beginning of what Mark hopes could become a tour of regional Australia.

"It's really exciting to actually bring some of our stuff to the regional centres which is becoming a lot more popular these days,” he said.

Mark said he was excited to put on a show unlike anything ever seen in Grafton.

"It's almost 2020 I think it's time to shake the town up a bit,” he said.

"My main thing is I love the audience when it's mixed, there's older couples, late teens, there's gays, there's straights.”

Don't miss the 18+ shows on November 2 and 3, and a kid friendly matinee on November 3 .

For more information or to book tickets visit www.jacarandafestival.com