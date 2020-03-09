BORN TO TRY: Grafton’s Delta stalker in custody

James Lafferty returns to the Downing Centre Local Court after a lunch break in Sydney, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Lafferty is accused of stalking singer Delta Goodrem. (AAP Image) NO ARCHIVING

A SOUTH Grafton man has been arrested and placed in custody after breaching an AVO that precluded him from contacting singing superstar Delta Goodrem.

James Lafferty, 47 of South Grafton allegedly penned 300 love letters to her, and was turned away from her house four times on Valentines Day, before returning the following day.

After being asked to move on by police, he was found by police to be lurking outside and was arrested.

Mr Lafferty pleaded guilty in Downing Local Court, Sydney, to stalking and intimidating Goodrem, using a carriage service to harass, menace and offend her and refusing to comply with a police direction.

He was handed an 18-month community corrections order and fined $600 over the charges.

Mr Lafferty failed to appear in court the following day to defend an AVO which was taken out by NSW Police on behalf of Ms Goodrem, and Deputy chief magistrate Jane Mottley granted the AVO and imposed a string of conditions on Lafferty.

Mr Lafferty was ordered not to contact Goodrem unless through a lawyer, go within 50 metres of her residence or work, or attend any of her performances.

Last Friday, Coffs/Clarence police were contacted by Sydney police that Mr Lafferty had allegedly breached his AVO by again contacting Ms Goodrem via Instagram.

Coffs/Clarence detectives attended the man’s South Grafton residence around 1.10pm and he was bail refused and kept in custody at Grafton police station.

He was again bail refused by the registrar on Saturday and remained in custody.

He is due to face Grafton Local Court this morning.