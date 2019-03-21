Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The latest cyclone track map for Cyclone Trevor. Picture: BOM
The latest cyclone track map for Cyclone Trevor. Picture: BOM
Breaking

EMERGENCY: Mass evacuations in NT as Trevor approaches

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
21st Mar 2019 12:24 PM

A STATE of emergency has been declared for parts of the Northern Territory as residents in the firing line of Cyclone Trevor are evacuated.

Borroloola, Ngukrr, Urapunga residents are now being evacuated alongside residents from Numbulwar and Groote Eylandt who began evacuating yesterday.

Groote Eylandt residents will be taken to Darwin and housed in emergency shelters - Foskey Pavilion and Marrara Stadium.

Borroloola, Ngukrr, Urapunga and Numbulwar residents will be bussed to Katherine.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said it was critical "that you take it seriously and it is critical that you listen to every update."

"What is being undertaken is prior to (one of the biggest) cyclones we have seen in the Territory's history," he said.

"The severity of the storm the significant threat it poses as well as the complications that come with the remoteness of the area led to the decision to commence evacuations in the area yesterday.

"It is being well planned carefully managed and calmly managed."

Member for Arnhem Selena Uibo said the evacuation was "an operation of preservation of life".

She said the entire community of Umbakumba, on Groote Eylandt would be evacuated - power will be shut off from the area today.

"Umbakumba is being cleared out completely the last vehicle will go out today I understand," she said.

The cyclone is estimated to be 65km southwest of Weipa and 550km east of Alyangula.

The system has sustained winds near the centre of 65km/h with wind gusts to 95km/h.

Cyclone Trevor is currently a Category 1 but is expected to intensity to a Category 3 within the next six hours, according to the latest Bureau of Meteorology advice.

The latest advice predicts the cyclone will, "intensify further as it adopts a more general west-southwest movement across the Gulf of Carpentaria on Thursday and Friday."

"It is likely to cross the Northern Territory coast during Saturday as a Category 4 severe tropical cyclone."

arnhem land cyclone trevor editors picks

Top Stories

    WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

    premium_icon WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

    Politics Daily Examiner reporter Tim Jarrett sits down with each Clarence candidate to discuss the big issues in the electorate ahead of the NSW election

    Proud club pulls the pin on eve of season kick-off

    premium_icon Proud club pulls the pin on eve of season kick-off

    Rugby League MAGPIES will not field a team in first grade for 2019 NRRRL season.

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Eating with some relish

    premium_icon CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Eating with some relish

    Opinion Our mysterious columnist flirts with our food fetishes

    Grafton: a city with two tales

    Grafton: a city with two tales

    Opinion OPINION: 'Inclusiveness is easy when we all look the same...'