Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

The cut will be passed on in full .

The cut will be passed on in full . Sinclair Black

LOCAL borrowers will receive interest rate relief with bcu committing to passing on in full the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate cut of 0.25 per cent.

The cut will be passed on in full to the following variable rate products:

Owner-occupied Home Loans

Investment Home Loans

Commercial Loans

Personal Loans

The interest rate cuts will be effective from July 1 and available for new and existing customers.

Today's announcement ensured the community-focused organisation could continue its commitment to helping locals get the most out of their personal budgets.

CEO Alan Butler said that today's news from the RBA was a great step in driving affordability for Australians.

"In a time of increasing pressures on household budgets, this rate cut would save a typical homeowner who has borrowed $300,000 over 30 years more than $500 a year," Mr Butler said.

"Unlike some of our home loan competitors, we are committed to making sure that existing bcu home loan members benefit from this change, every bit as much as those who are new to bcu."

The organisation's team of local lenders are regularly seen in the community helping members navigate the home loan process and have welcomed the latest round of interest rate reductions by the RBA.