Bosnich: Roar face crunch match

Roar coach Robbie Fowler reacts during the Round 10 clash against Western United. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

THE finals come early for Brisbane Roar and Western United FC fans this weekend.

The Roar gave their finals hopes a massive boost last weekend with a stirring 2-1 win over Adelaide United.

After conceding the first goal of the match, Robbie Fowler's men showed a poise and steely determination that would have made their coach and fans proud.

I've really liked what I've seen from the Roar over the past month and a half of football. There's never been a question about their defence, but they've really started to gel as an attacking unit.

The Roar face another big test on Sunday when they travel to Geelong's Mars Stadium to take on Western United.

You can guarantee that there will be plenty of feeling and spice in this match following their last clash.

The Roar’s win over Adelaide United has elevated them into the top six. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Western United got the better of the Roar on the pitch with a 2-0 victory in Round 10 but it was the war of words between the coaches after the match that stole the headlines.

Fowler told Western United counterpart Mark Rudan to "take a good look at himself," after Rudan had criticised Fowler for not shaking hands at full-time.

While Fowler and Rudan can't take their frustrations from that exchange out on the field, they'll have their players fired up to get the three points.

And when you look at the ladder, the three points on offer this weekend are crucial for both sides.

The Roar jumped Western United into sixth spot on the ladder with their win last weekend and if they can manage a win away from home this week it will give them a nice four- point buffer over Western United in seventh place.

A loss for the Roar and they'll find themselves out of the top six and chasing Western United.

The start is the key for the Roar. Western United had last weekend off and this season we have seen some sides coming off the bye start slowly.

If the Roar can get an early jump on Western United and snare an early goal, they'll back their defence to get the job done.

The longer the Roar can keep in front, or keep things on level terms, the better. Having scored 13 goals in the final 30 minutes of games this season, the Roar are the best closers in the competition.

We can't guarantee the coaches will shake hands after the game on Sunday, but we can guarantee that only one of these sides will finish the weekend in the top six.