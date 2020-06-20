Boss makes disgusting Kobe Bryant in hell note public

The LA Lakers president has revealed a vile racist note she received that urged black NBA players to join Kobe Bryant in hell.

Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss has revealed the disgusting, racist note she received from a disgruntled fan amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

The NBA boss said she'd been weighing up whether or not to go public with the letter and in the end decided to post it on Instagram because people need to know "racism is real and it exists".

NBA players have joined in protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on the 46-year-old's neck for nearly nine minutes, and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has even floated the idea of boycotting the rest of the season to send a message that racism can't be tolerated.

As players in sporting competitions around the world, such as the NRL and AFL in Australia and the Premier League in England, take a knee in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter protests, you'd have to think NBA stars will do something similar when their league restarts in July.

On social media, Buss exposed the note which called her a "w****", referred to NBA players as "n***ers" and made a horrifying comment about Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

"After much thought, I decided to share this letter I received on Monday so that everyone can see the hate is real and living out there," Buss wrote.

"This is happening in our world TODAY. Its real and it exists.

"To Joe: Did sending this letter make you feel better? Really all you did was waste your time, and energy and your postage stamp. (But thank you for including your return home address) Why don't you look in the mirror and see your ugliness because I refuse to.

"I have received letters like this over the years. The advice I always got? 'Ignore it.' I did. But not anymore.

"On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all must do better."

Jeanie Buss was sent this disgusting note.

NBA megastar LeBron James showed his support for Buss, writing "Love you Jeanie!!!" with love heart emojis on his Instagram story.

He also included an emoji of a hand raising its middle finger to "Joe", the person who sent the note.

