Employer’s interview rule sparks uproar

An employer has sparked a furious backlash after she revealed the one “simple rule” she swears by when it comes to hiring people.

"If someone doesn't send a thankyou email, don't hire them."

This is the one rule Insider Inc's executive managing editor Jessica Liebman swears by when it comes to hiring potential employees - but it's sparked a storm of controversy.

Having interviewed hundreds of prospective workers, she penned an article arguing not sending a follow-up email is the "number one mistake" an interviewee can make.

"The truth is, the hiring process can uncover only so much," she wrote in Business Insider. "You're often basing your decision on a small sample of data that you collected during a few hours of speaking with them, sometimes not even in person."

She says hiring managers should always "expect a thankyou email", adding "you should never make an offer to someone who neglected to send one".

She says there's two reasons for this - one being it signals the person really wants the job, and the other being how someone presents in interviews may not translate to effectiveness in the role.

"While sending a thankyou note doesn't necessarily guarantee the person will be a good hire, it gives you the tiniest bit more data: The candidate is eager, organised, and well mannered enough to send the note.

"It shows resourcefulness, too, because the candidate often has to hunt down an email address the interviewer never gave them."

The piece sparked a furious backlash after Liebman shared it on Twitter, with many people suggesting it was an entitled approach to take to interviews.

Many users also wondered whether Liebman sent thankyou emails to interviewees for taking the time to meet with her:

But others agreed with her approach, saying sending thankyou emails is a professional and courteous thing to do.

In 2012, Liebman wrote a similar article detailing her expectations for thankyou emails.

She said the interviewee should thank her for taking the time to talk with them, restate they wanted the job and add a quick plug about why they would be perfect for it.

She said if she didn't get an email like this, she would "assume you don't want the job" and "think you're disorganised and forgot about following up", adding "there is a much higher shot I'll forget about you".

News.com.au has contacted Liebman for comment.