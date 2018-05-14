Boston humiliates Cavs with series-opening knockout

JR Smith looks dejected as the Cleveland Cavaliers suffer a game one smackdown.

JR Smith looks dejected as the Cleveland Cavaliers suffer a game one smackdown.

BOSTON has delivered a stunning upset to open the Eastern Conference Finals by demolishing the Cleveland Cavaliers - and keeping LeBron James conspicuously quiet.

The Celtics took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 25-point blow out win as they triumphed 108-83.

James has been in outrageous form throughout the playoffs, orchestrating a sweep of the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in last week's semi-finals.

But he was shut down spectacularly by Aron Baynes' Celtics on Monday, scoring just 15 points on 16 shots to go with seven turnovers.

To put that in perspective, he was pipped in several key areas by Boston's unheralded power forward Marcus Morris - who trumped The King in points scored, three-pointers made and rebounds.

Morris finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and shot three-from-four from beyond the arc.

"He's obviously the best player in the game," said Morris, who during the week boasted that he was up to the challenge and on Sunday explained why he wanted it.

"Because I'm a competitor. He's the best player, and I'm going to be able to tell my kids this one day."

James insisted he wasn't worried, despite the game one humbling.

"I have zero level of concern at this stage," said James.

"I've been down before in the postseason, but for me there's never any level of concern - no matter how bad I played tonight, with seven turnovers, how inefficient I was shooting the ball.

"We have another opportunity to be better as a ball club coming in Tuesday night, and we'll see what happens."

The Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown's dominant first half, which led to a game-high 23 points - while Al Horford added 20 points and rookie Jayson Tatum added 16.

Boomers' centre Baynes - who had four points, eight boards, two assists, two steals and a block in an efficient showing.

The Celtics - who knocked out Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers in the semis - exploded out of the blocks and left the Cavaliers shellshocked.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, fights for position against Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris.

Boston's smothering defence and team-oriented three-point shooting helped the home team go on a 17-0 run to open up a 21-point lead as they blazed their way to a 36-18 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

And it didn't stop there.

Rather than respond, the Cavaliers continued their sluggish play as the Celtics opened up a 29-point lead - their biggest in the contest - to win the second quarter 25-17 and go into halftime up 61-35 - the biggest halftime playoff deficit in James' storeyed career.

To that point, the Cavs had incredibly shot 0-12 from three. James finished the game 0-5 from three.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) reacts with frustration.

Something finally clicked during the main break and Cleveland peeled off a run in the third quarter which cut Boston's lead to 14.

But that merely triggered the Celtics on a brutal run home as they delivered a morale-crushing win to draw first blood in the series.

Game two is on Wednesday at 10.30am.

LIVE stream the 2017/18 NBA Season on ESPN with the Foxtel Sports Pack. Get your free 2-week Foxtel Now trial & start watching in minutes. SIGN UP NOW >