Botched vape deal leads to teen being run over

A teenager is clinging to life after a late-night street deal of vapes went tragically wrong and police believe he fell under the wheels of a car as it drove away with the stolen e-cigarettes.

Aren Beniwal, 17, is believed to have met four 18-year-old males outside his Kellyville home who arrived in a Holden Colorado around 10pm last night.

Police believe one of the 18-year-olds snatched the vapes and jumped back into the Colorado. They are investigating whether something caused Aren to fall under the wheel of the car as it drove away.

Aren Beniwal is fighting for life in hospital after being hit by a car outside his Kellyville home. Picture: Facebook

Officers have been told the 18-year-old suspected of taking the vapes then exited the Colorado a short distance away before the three others returned to try and help the younger male who had catastrophic injuries.

He was rushed to Westmead Hospital by ambulance where he is undergoing surgery today. His condition is critical and unstable.

A neighbour of the Beniwals, Charlie Moraza, said they were a loving family, consisting of accountant father Anudep and doting mother Suniti.

"They're a good family, I know Aren, he's a good kid, not rowdy or anything," Mr Moraza said.

"His friends would come with bikes but that's about it."

The Beniwal family, of Indian background, moved to Australian from Dubai in 2006.

A teenage boy was found seriously injured lying on the street in Sydney’s north west last night. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Castle Hill Detective Inspector Chris Laird said it was possible the three men who returned, including the driver, did not realise the teenager had been hit at the time they drove away.

"We've spoken to three occupants of the car and they're very shocked as to what's happened and they're cooperating but we really need to speak to a fourth person, he's an 18-year-old male, he knows who he is," Det-Insp Laird said.

"We think the majority of this whole purchase of vapes centres around him and this 17-year old that was seriously injured and ultimately he's the only person we haven't spoken to.

"We need to find out what's happened, it's a tragic incident that's occurred essentially over nothing, the purchase of vapes."

The street where the accident happened. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Given the seriousness of the teen's injuries, Det-Insp Laird said help from the public and any dashcam of CCTV could be critical to establishing the facts.

"From what I'm told the young man may not be able to tell us what actually happened so we just need the community to us what happened," he said.

Originally published as Botched vape deal leads to teen being run over