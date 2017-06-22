22°
News

'Both barrels from public' saved gallery says mayor

Tim Howard
| 22nd Jun 2017 8:21 AM
A crowd attends the annoucement of the 2016 Jacaranda Acquistive Drawing Award. Proposed funding cuts may see this and other programs jepodised.
A crowd attends the annoucement of the 2016 Jacaranda Acquistive Drawing Award. Proposed funding cuts may see this and other programs jepodised.

A MASSIVE surge of public support for the Grafton Regional Gallery is almost certain to save it from sweeping cuts to its budget.

The gallery owner, Clarence Valley Council, received 148 submissions supporting its continued funding after proposing to cut its $613,000 budget in half as part of the council's Fit for the Future cuts to services.

Submissions on the proposed gallery cuts more than doubled those received on the special rate variation, which had 67 submissions, including a petition.

At a Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting yesterday, Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons said the council was unlikely to follow through with the cuts.

"The community's certainly let us know what they thought about the gallery with both barrels and from a lot of shotguns,” Cr Simmons said.

He said there would be changes to the way the gallery operated but it was "highly unlikely” it would suffer the cuts proposed in the council's forward planning documents.

He likened the gallery's situation with cuts proposed for the Iluka Library, which was quarantined from the cuts in council plans even before they went on exhibition.

Cr Simmons said while the gallery budget was safe, it was time the gallery business model was revamped.

"Council purchased the gallery in the 1980s,” he said.

"No business would expect to go that long without reviewing its operations.”

Council acting general manager Ashley Lindsay said this would involve finding ways to maintain the level of funding the gallery required without it impacting ratepayers.

He said charging for marquee exhibitions coming to the gallery, such as the Archibald Prize, should be considered.

"When the Archibald comes here next February, I'm sure people wouldn't mind paying $10 entry to the exhibition,” he said.

The secretary of the Gallery Foundation, Helyn Davison, was buoyed by the news. She said the support of the community for the gallery was gratifying.

"The submissions came from all walks of life,” Mrs Davison said.

"Our patrons were very generous with their letter writing. To have people of the calibre of Bailey Meyer, Ken Done and Sam Cullen supporting you is also gratifying.”

She said the Gallery Foundation would work with the council to develop a memorandum of understanding and a business plan to develop a long-term plan.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ashley lindsay breakfast meeting clarence valley council culture funding cuts grafton chamber of commerce grafton regional art gallery jim simmons

