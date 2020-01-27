Bouchard sizzles for viral photo challenge

Eugenie Bouchard didn't stick around in Melbourne after being bundled out in qualifying - but she still managed to become the talk of the Aussie Open on Sunday with a daring social media challenge.

Bouchard cheekily showed off her stunning figure as she finally gave her fans the gift they've been asking her for - completing the viral Dolly Parton social media challenge.

The latest internet sensation has come from the iconic American entertainer - requiring people to upload four separate pictures under different social media headlines.

LinkedIn is known as the more professional networking tool, with Facebook and Instagram the more fun/easy going. The fourth and final one is of course the dating app Tinder.

Eugenie Bouchard should warn people before posting things like this.

Bouchard's legion of admirers have not been subtle in recent days asking for Bouchard to take up the challenge - and on Sunday, she didn't disappoint.

Bouchard posted an image on her official Twitter and Instagram pages on Sunday, showing her in a glamorous black gown, a bright peach tennis outfit, a revealing yellow singlet top and a cheeky shot of her showing off her derriere in a revealing one-piece swimsuit.

Bouchard captioned the image by asking: "Did I do this right".

Of course, she knew she'd hit it out the park.

The Instagram post had more than 157,000 likes on Sunday night (AEDT).

The image of Bouchard's stunning figure while soaking up some sun on the beach spread quickly across the internet.

Bouchard has ben keeping those same followers happy in recent years with a series of revealing shots flooding her Instagram page.

She also wowed the sporting world when she went topless for a Sports Illustrated shoot recently.

Despite continuing to create headlines around the world with recent Instagram offerings, Bouchard has spoken repeatedly about being fed up about being constantly asked if she is now more famous as a tennis player or model/celebrity.

More people these days know Bouchard for her high-profile photo-shoots, notably posing for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Yet when asked about her work in front of the camera, Bouchard, 25, snapped: "I wouldn't say I do a lot (of photo-shoots). I think that's a big misconception.

"But I do some here and there when it fits with my schedule.

"I enjoy dabbling in different industries, meeting successful people in other walks of life, not just in tennis.

"It's more of a creative area, it's new to me and interesting, so I do enjoy it. But it's work as well.

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t get it done.

"That's one of the things people think about me. I'm not bothered by it, but I am putting the facts straight. I cannot even remember the last time I did a photo-shoot."

She has backed up those words with action in recent months. The Canadian sensation's 6-4 6-4 win over former top-ten player Caroline Garcia in Auckland earlier this month gave Bouchard her first win against a top 50 ranked player since October, 2018.

In the 15 months since that win in Luxembourg, Bouchard's career had fallen apart, dropping to a low of No. 262 in the rankings, while also losing 14 of her last 16 matches on the WTA Tour in 2019.

She is showing signs early that 2020 is going to be a very different year for the former World No. 5.

Bouchard's 7-5 7-5 win over Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens in the first round of the ASB Classic gave her a first win above the WTA 125k event level since February, 2019.

She wasn't able to carry that form into qualifying at the Aussie Open where she was beaten in the final round by Italian Martina Trevisan.