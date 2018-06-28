Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jamel Boukabou will be performing Yamba Shores Tavern on Saturday.
Jamel Boukabou will be performing Yamba Shores Tavern on Saturday.
Entertainment

Boukabou back in Yamba to play all the right notes

ebony stansfield
by
28th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

BORN and bred in Sydney, Boukabou, or formally known as Jamel Boukabou is a seasoned showman, vocalist and guitarist.

Currently Boukabou does mostly popular vocal acoustic classic hits which he will be playing along with all your favourites at the Yamba Shores Tavern on Saturday night.

Starting his journey in high-school, now Boukabou has sang and played in bands and solo all over the world and has regularly been playing up and down the East Coast for many years.

During his time as a musician Boukabou has built an extensive portfolio of collaborations with some of the Australian music industry's biggest talents along the way.

Boukabou regularly performs and records with musicians such as Dario Bortolin, Paul Wheeler, Warren Trout and Andy Cichon.

Boukabou has released several albums, EPs and performed in Australia and the US frequently throughout his career.

His most recent LP, Human 1.0, released in 2016, was the last album recorded at the iconic Sydney Alberts' Recording studios in Sydney's Neutral Bay.

Boukabou always caters and adjusts his performances to suit the mood and audience at every show he does.

Make sure to check out Boukabou performing at Yamba Shores Tavern from 8.30-11pm Saturday.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Fingerprinting, DNA tests under way after murder arrests

    Fingerprinting, DNA tests under way after murder arrests

    Crime PHOTOS, VIDEO: Residents in a quiet Ballina street were in shock this morning as police arrested two men in relation to the murder of Aaron Marks.

    Coutts residents make their views known in big turnout

    Coutts residents make their views known in big turnout

    Community Coutts hall packed as residents let their feelings be known.

    Gallery decision delayed

    premium_icon Gallery decision delayed

    Council News 'We've got to get it built in two years.'

    INDUSTRY IN CRISIS: Australia's big waste problem

    INDUSTRY IN CRISIS: Australia's big waste problem

    Environment Why the government may ban single-use plastics

    • 28th Jun 2018 12:11 PM

    Local Partners