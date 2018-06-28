Boukabou back in Yamba to play all the right notes

BORN and bred in Sydney, Boukabou, or formally known as Jamel Boukabou is a seasoned showman, vocalist and guitarist.

Currently Boukabou does mostly popular vocal acoustic classic hits which he will be playing along with all your favourites at the Yamba Shores Tavern on Saturday night.

Starting his journey in high-school, now Boukabou has sang and played in bands and solo all over the world and has regularly been playing up and down the East Coast for many years.

During his time as a musician Boukabou has built an extensive portfolio of collaborations with some of the Australian music industry's biggest talents along the way.

Boukabou regularly performs and records with musicians such as Dario Bortolin, Paul Wheeler, Warren Trout and Andy Cichon.

Boukabou has released several albums, EPs and performed in Australia and the US frequently throughout his career.

His most recent LP, Human 1.0, released in 2016, was the last album recorded at the iconic Sydney Alberts' Recording studios in Sydney's Neutral Bay.

Boukabou always caters and adjusts his performances to suit the mood and audience at every show he does.

Make sure to check out Boukabou performing at Yamba Shores Tavern from 8.30-11pm Saturday.