Bouncing baby boy awaits Cowboy Asiata

Cowboys forward John Asiata reads to prep students at The Cathedral College as part of the club's Adopt-a-School program.

JOHNATHAN Thurston's farewell is set to dominate the headlines this week, but Cowboys forward John Asiata is most excited about a new arrival off the field.

Asiata and wife Shailah are preparing to welcome a baby brother for daughter Eleana, who celebrates her first birthday on Wednesday.

The Cowboys already have a big week with their final game of the season against the Titans on Saturday, which will also be Thurston's rugby league swan song, and Asiata said he's been keeping a close watch on his phone for any news about his baby boy.

"It's on loud so you guys will hear it if it starts ringing," Asiata told reporters yesterday.

"I left halfway through training the last time to go to the hospital, but this time it should be right. It's all planned so we know what day we're going in unless she goes early.

"I'm very excited … I want to know what life is all about once this one comes."

The Cowboys gave Thurston a fitting send off in Townsville last weekend, thrashing the Eels 44-6, and Asiata was confident they could use that emotion to finish in style against the Titans.

"Everyone bought into what we wanted to do as a club and that was just an example of how good we could've been this year," Asiata said.

"There's no excuse for not being able to go out there and do our best. It was all about not letting your mate down and being able to put your best foot forward.

"We're just going to go out there and have fun because having fun is when everyone plays their best footy."

Asiata spent some time with prep students at The Cathedral College yesterday, teaching them about healthy eating as part of the Cowboys' Adopt-a-School program.

The club will also partner with The Resilience Project next season, which helps to build positive and mentally healthy primary and secondary school communities.

"We're role models to these young kids because they look up to us so it's a privilege for us to show them the right way to go," Asiata said.