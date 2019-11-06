Bowen's words of Praise after 'dream' Jacaranda Crown win

Daniel Bowen trained Praise Songs ridden by Chris O'Brien gets around the outside of Matthew Dunn's Bling 'n' Bubbles during the Jacaranda Crown on Jacaranda Cup Day at the Clarence River Jockey Club on November 6, 2019.

Daniel Bowen trained Praise Songs ridden by Chris O'Brien gets around the outside of Matthew Dunn's Bling 'n' Bubbles during the Jacaranda Crown on Jacaranda Cup Day at the Clarence River Jockey Club on November 6, 2019. Mitchell Keenan

JACARANDA CROWN: Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen took a chance on seven-year-old mare Praise Songs last month and it has paid off.

Bowen bought the ageing runner for just $1300 and in her second run she took out the coveted The Daily Examiner Jacaranda Crown F&M Benchmark 58 Handicap 1610m to open Jacaranda Cup day today.

"She's a new horse to the stable with one one previous run for me being a third at Lismore. She was a good cheap purchase off bloodstock.com,” Bowen said.

"A seven-year old mare with two wins from 30 starts didn't look too promising on paper but I'd followed the horse throughout its career and thought she had a little bit left in her.

"She's been a good little money spinner so far. She's done a good job.”

Bowen has long had his eyes on the Crown before today.

"I've always wanted to win the Jacaranda Crown, the mayors race, and we've finally done that today,” he said.

Daily Examiner editor Bill North presents the Daily Examiner Jacaranda Crown to Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen alongside Graeme Rickwood on Jacaranda Cup Day at the Clarence River Jockey Club on November 6, 2019. Mitchell Keenan

"First up run was good, she jumped half sideways off the start and ended up back in the ruck. She got held up straightening to come home late today.”

Jockey Chris O'Brien stepped in for Ryan Plumb on the day.

"Chris rode her perfectly. Pushed out one on one,” Bowen said.