Bowler Bill bringing his global knowledge to the game

BOWLS: This week’s member is none other than Bill Andrews.

Bill is another relatively new member, but he showed absolutely no hesitation in getting involved in our club. He has made an immediate impact both on and off the bowling greens and has proven to be a tremendous clubman, always willing to get involved when the need arises.

Bill loves his lawn bowls and he can be seen on the greens most days either practising, participating in social bowls or helping other members with their game. He also participates in most club and district championship events and is a regular at the Australian Championships on the Gold Coast where he likes to challenge himself against the best.

DF: Where did you live as a child?

BA: It is true to say that I am not a local. I grew up in Scotland, Southern Rhodesia and South Africa.

DF: Where did you go to school?

BA: I actually went to school in each of these countries at various stages of growing up.

DF: What was your primary occupation?

BA: My primary occupation was as a structural draughtsman, but I would have preferred to be a professional lawn bowler.

DF: At what age did you take up lawn bowls?

BA: I commenced my lawn bowls journey when I was 63 years of age.

DF: What was your first club and what was the motivation to join?

BA: My first club was Richmond Bowling Club in NSW with the main driving force being an annoying neighbour.

DF: Why did you settle in Yamba?

BA: Believe it or not, I hadn’t ever been to Yamba before relocating here. I took the word of my partner, Marion, who came up on a scouting mission (I was busy bowling) and the town, club and people have lived up to all of our expectations.

DF: Where did you move from to settle in Yamba?

BA: I lived in Richmond before moving to Yamba.

DF: What is the best thing about living in Yamba?

BA: The list is extensive, but the number one thing is the weather.

DF: How long have you been at the club?

BA: I have been bowling at Yamba for almost three years and time certainly flies when you are having fun.

DF: Do you hold any positions at the club?

BA: I am a Social Selector at the club and help co-ordinate the men’s social bowls activities on Wednesday and Friday. During the COVID-19 shutdown, I was a volunteer supervisor with roll-ups so that our members could get back on the greens and enjoy the weather and the company of others.

DF: What are the greatest challenges associated with the role?

BA: Trying to please everyone, not stuff up, keeping an eye out for double entries and crisis management. I must admit that in the beginning it was a bit daunting, but now I feel much more comfortable with the responsibility.

DF: What is your favourite characteristic about the club?

BA: Undoubtedly it is the friendliness of the people, not just the bowlers but everyone involved from the board, management, the staff and the members.

DF: Who are or have been some of the true characters at the club so far in your time?

BA: The club has more than its fair share of characters, but Steve ‘Butch’ Cassidy, Tom Cross, Jake, Brian Pennell, Graham Meany and Peter Forrester have certainly etched their mark on my subconscious. I could go on and on and I should mention that Ian Parker keeps me on my toes.

DF: Who is the best bowler that you have played against or seen play at Yamba?

BA: Yamba certainly has its quota of good bowlers given that it is a relatively small regional town. Probably the best, if I am forced to pick, is Brad Johnson. I am aware that Brad was a very successful junior bowler, but now considering that he works full-time, he just seems to be able to pick straight up where he left off. If you draw Brad in any championship event, it is more than likely that you will be a spectator in following rounds.

DF: Who is the best bowler that you have played against or with anywhere in the world?

BA: Scott Thulborn, he is simply brilliant on the greens. Unfortunately, Scott has recently announced his retirement from international duty for Australia at the grand old age of 35. Scott represented Australia on 32 occasions having made his debut in 2017 and was part of the successful trans-Tasman and Multi Nations squads. He was also notably the 2016 World Champion of Champions male singles champion at Club Helensvale on the Gold Coast, having also collected a bronze medal in the same event previously. We may be capable of enticing Scott to Yamba in the near future and he would be a handy asset in our pennant team.

DF: Who is the most humorous player with which you have played?

BA: Among many, Steve ‘Butch’ Cassidy stands out. ‘Butch’ can be hilarious and most of the time he isn’t even aware of his humour.

DF: How would you change or improve the sport?

BA: Bring in more set-play, singles and pairs. The current pennant format is staid and boring for most participants.

DF: Time to settle some discussion around the club; how many sets of bowls do you own?

BA: Seven sets I think, it could be eight or possibly nine! Greenmaster Power are my favourite for now.

DF: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

BA: I intend to be in Yamba, still bowling reasonably well (I hope).

DF: What other sports have or do you play competitively?

BA: I used to play squash and soccer.

DF: If you could change one thing in your life, what would it be?

BA: I would have taken up bowling as a teenager.

Joke of the week: Male bowler: “I got a new set of bowls for the wife last week. Best deal I’ve made in years!”