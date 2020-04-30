Bowler Cassidy still searching for his ‘Sundance Kid’

BOWLS :This week’s member to be featured in our ‘Meet the Members’ series is none other than Steve ‘'Butch' Cassidy.

Steve rode confidently into Yamba a few years ago and like his namesake, immediately made his presence known. Steve has developed into a very proficient bowler, a great clubman and a true friend to many.

Although yet to decide upon a specific ‘Sundance Kid’, Steve has teamed with a few different members to win several Club, District and Zone Championships and was a member of the successful Grade 5 pennant side in both 2018 and 2019 progressing to the State Finals in both years. Although currently isolated, Steve was kind enough to participate in an online interview and some of his responses provide a glimpse into the inimitability of one of nature’s true gentlemen and one of our club’s true characters.

DF: Where did you grow up?

SC: Stretford, Manchester.

DF: What was your primary occupation?

SC: Petro-Chemical Plant Technician. Exposure to the fumes on a regular and frequent basis could explain a lot!

DF: What other sports have you or do you play competitively?

SC: I have played soccer in England and in Melbourne. I ran with a running club in Melbourne where I have completed marathons and fun runs, I have been a member of a Triathlon Club and am currently a frustrated novice golfer.

DF: At what age did you take up the sport of lawn bowls?

SC: A very young 67 years of age.

DF: Where and when did you first take up the game of lawn bowls and what was the driving motivation?

SC: Korumburra in Victoria. My wife (Denise) said it was because the beer was cheaper, but we knew we were about to downsize and head north because our children are located in Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Subsequently, I decided bowls would be my favoured recreation.

DF: What is your favourite characteristic or feature about the Yamba Club?

SC: Has to be the people! Not only the friendly bowlers, some of whom allow me to win occasionally, but all the staff from the CEO all the way down the line, including our tireless greenkeepers who help make the Yamba Bowling Club the envy of the Northern Rivers region and beyond.

DF: What positions do you hold within the club?

SC: Currently I am a social selector (still learning the ropes) there is a lot more to it than I had imagined.

DF: What has been your greatest achievement in the game?

SC: Apart from winning the ‘C’ Grade Singles in 2017, being a member of the Zone 1 Senior Fours winning team in 2018 and representing Yamba in the Grade 5 Pennant team at the NSW State Finals in 2018 and 2019.

DF: What is your greatest regret in the game?

SC: I have heard many a bowler saying ‘I wish I had started playing when I was younger’ … so not playing sooner. Although I still look very young compared to many of the old fellows around the club!

DF: Who is the best bowler that you have played against in singles competition?

SC: Peter Forrester, because he is always encouraging and he also supports Manchester United and is a good bowler to boot.

DF: Who is the best team-person with whom you have played?

SC: Bill Andrews. Bill is always encouraging and is fully aware that no one ever deliberately puts down a bad bowl!

DF: Who is the most humorous player with which you have played?

SC: Bill Andrews for his dry wit and Don Freeman with his quick one-liners.

DF: Which bowler in the world would you like to have a game of bowls with or against and why?

SC: The “Gorilla” from Warilla because he is one of a kind and I think I could beat him!

DF: Where is the strangest or most unusual place that you have played lawn bowls?

SC: I don’t have a lot of experience to draw from. However, when I played at Warilla in the Grade 5 Pennant Finals the wind was howling and the greens were the slickest, I had ever encountered. Being a lead, it was certainly a challenge just to keep the jack in play. It was high five’s all around if the jack stayed in play. Conditions were so difficult that the semi-finals and finals were played indoors!

DF: What goal or ambition do you have for your bowling career?

SC:To be as good as some of Yamba’s better bowlers and I can only wish to play as consistently as them.

DF: How would you change or improve the sport given the opportunity?

SC: To encourage younger people to play. One concept I have experienced was a Tradies Thursday Twilight where all the local tradie groups were encouraged to form teams for a short game with lots of beer and bags of fun. Like our Community Bowls Battle but on a bigger scale.

DF: Do you follow any particular sporting team?

SC:Yes, Manchester United Football Team because I was born in Stretford, Manchester so it is in my blood.

DF: Who has been their greatest player in your lifetime?

SC:George Best. Although he was a Northern Irish professional footballer he played most of his club football at Manchester United. He was named European Footballer of the Year in 1968, and is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. I like him because he reminds me a lot of myself with his good looks and flamboyant lifestyle!

DF: How do you think Manchester United players will get through the coronavirus issues?

SC: By counting their money while self-isolating!

DF: Who are their greatest rivals?

SC:Probably Liverpool or Manchester City but they come a very poor second or third to the mighty Man U!

DF: When do you think they will win their next premiership?

SC: I’d like to say next year but realistically 2024, hopefully.

Thanks Steve, you are a tremendous team man and a great bloke. You and Denise have certainly made an inordinate impression at our club in a short time.

