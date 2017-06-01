Bowling barefoot for big cause

A FUN day is assured when the Grafton Support Group for Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter holds its fifth annual Barefoot Bowls Day on Sunday June 25 at the Grafton District Services Club.

The Grafton Volunteer Support Group was formed several years ago to support and raise funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Last year's Barefoot Bowls Day raised $2100 for the service.

The day begins at 9:30am for 10am start and finishes with a free sausage sizzle at noon. The cost is $40 for teams of 4 players. A raffle is being run in conjunction with the day with first prize being a 222Lt Haier refrigerator. Tickets will be sold at the Grafton Food Emporium on Saturday, June 17 and 24 and outside Coles, South Grafton on Saturday June 12. They will also be sold at the bowls day.

For further information phone Chris on 0408655701.