Bowlo buys popular Yamba motel

NEW PURCHASE: Bowlo Sports and Leisure CEO Phil Boughton and president Ian Lauder on the staircase of the recently purchaded Yamba Aston Motel. Adam Hourigan

UNABLE to build accommodation on its current site, Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba did the next best thing: bought some.

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba CEO Phil Boughton said buying the Yamba Aston Motel last month was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

Boasting one of the highest TripAdvisor ratings for accommodation in Yamba and a short 200m walk to the club, Mr Boughton said the motel was a good fit.

"We've successfully developed the club for ten-pin bowling and mini golf as part of our diversification," he said.

"So this seemed like another diversification that would be successful and a good club asset.

"The Aston is a successful business and we believe it will add considerable strategic strength to the club's overall operations.

"The way we're able to use both facilities to bounce off each other will be good for our overall business."

Mr Boughton said the Yamba Aston Motel enjoyed a strong reputation, and the club would strive to keep the motel's standards high and work with tourism operators into the future.

"It's a successful business by itself so the brand itself is very strong," he said.

"We will look to keep that independence but will be bringing it under the club's logo so people know they're owned by the same club.

"Ultimately the motel will maintain independence and brand strength."

The club will strive to grow the Aston's great reputation. It will model its personal service standards on those set by the previous family proprietors Graham and Bronwyn Lees.

The club has offered employment to existing Aston cleaning staff ensuring local jobs remain in the Clarence Valley.