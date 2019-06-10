Bowlo gets psychedelic to rock Yamba

PSYCHEDELIC BOWLO: Peach fur rock the crowd into a blissful frenzy at the Eat to the Beat festival at Yamba Bowling Club.

PSYCHEDELIC BOWLO: Peach fur rock the crowd into a blissful frenzy at the Eat to the Beat festival at Yamba Bowling Club. Tim Jarrett

AFTER the weekend clouds gave way, punters couldn't have asked for a better day at a Lower Clarence music festival.

Yamba Bowling Club put on a fine show with the Eat to the Beat music festival showcasing a healthy dose of groovy beats, delectable food and satisfying drinks.

The event was packed full of people soaking up the sun, sipping on a few cold ones and most importantly, enjoying the musical vibes.

Among the artists to impress was the inventive blues and roots artist Mitch King the high energy folk-rock sibling band, The Fergies and the psychedelic sounds of Peach Fur.

Yamba Bowling Club marketing Manager Clake Wolfe was excited by the turnout and said the festival had grown since its inception last year.

"We made some changes this year and it is busier and better than ever.”

"We are stoked.”

Mr Wolfe said the focus had shifted slightly by "going the whole hog” and building the music side of the event to create a music festival atmosphere.

"We want it to be about the music and create an event the kicks off every year,” he said.

"So people will know when they come to Eat to the Bat there are good bands and good music.”

Judging by the mood in the crowd and the promising mix of both locals and those from out of town, there was every chance the festival can become a mainstay on the Clarence Valley event calendar.

The event was also a chance for Yamba Bowling Club to prove itself as a forward thinking venue and Mr Wolfe said this formed part of the philosophy behind putting on Eat to the Beat.

"We want to break out of that bowling club mould and reach out to new members,” he said.

"We are changing the perception of what bowling clubs can do.

"It's my favourite day of the year.”