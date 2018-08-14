Bowlo goes big with parmas for farmers

Yamba Bowling Club caterer Craig Spackam gets ready for the parma for a farmer promotion where for one night they will donate $20 for each parma sold.

BOWLO Sports and Leisure Yamba is going all out in a bid to help those affected by the drought.

On Monday August 27, the club's caterers will hold a special night to raise money for the Australian Red Cross 'Help the Aussie Farmers Appeal'.

The caterers will donate $20 for every Yamba Parmigiana sold that night, with the aim to sell 100 parmas to raise $2000 for the appeal.

There will be entertainment from the Family Tree, as well as raffles, an auction of sporting memorabilia, surfboard, gift boards and Harry's Basket.

Prizes will also be awarded for the two best-dresed farmers - but sorry - no gumboots or shearing T-shirts allowed.

The night will be a fun night for all with money going to a good cause.

The club is also holding a Farmer's Fundraising Dinner Dance on September, with profits also going to the Red Cross.

There will be a two course mal, with entertainment provided by Phil Eckersley.

Tickets are $82.50 and doors open at 6pm.

Pubs get in on drought fundraising

Other clubs and pubs in the Clarence Valley have also been lending a hand towards the drought appeal.

The Lawrence Tavern has been running a 'Buy a bale for the droughties appeal', which so far has raised $8586. The first semis to deliver to Gunnedah will roll out this weekend with the team at Andrew Harris Engineering. Andrew Harris, Ben Robertson and Lindsay Ryan and Chambers Constructions . Steve Chambers and driver Brett Smith.

The appeal will continue, with band No Worries playing on Saturday to further raise awareness.

The Maclean Hotel are donating $1 from every pizza deal sold towards the Rural Aid - Buy A Bale appeal.

The Brushgrove Hotel raised $1750 for Farmers in Drought as part of their first birthday celebrations last weekend. They are also participating in the Parma for a Farmer where for every parma tehy sell the will make a donation to Buy a Bale.

Botero in Maclean are donating $5 from every parmy sold to drought affected farmers through Buy a Bakle.

The Village Green Hotel, alongside the other hotels in the North Coast hotel group is donating $1 to the Buy a Bale campgin for any purchase of a chicken parma or schnitzel, with the group raising $3663 so far.

The Jacaranda Hotel kicked off their fundraising with a $5 cover charge to local band Hekyl and Jive, raising $870, and a repeat on Saturday with Powerhouse.

They also held a Stump for a Rump day on Thursday where $2 from every rump steak sold was donated. The money raised so far has eabled them to buy 49 bags of feed which will be sent this week.

They will also hold an 80's revival Farmer Party to go towards Buy a Bale on September 21.

Tickets are $25 per head and includes a two course meal and lots of 80's music provided by Big Als DJ.