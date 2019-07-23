Bowlo's offer puts Iluka station on fast track

ILUKA Bowls Club general manager Nicola Donsworth couldn't help but be impressed at the work Ann and John McLean had done to win a new ambulance station for the town.

So as part of the club's strategic planning she and the committee decided to give something back.

The club has offered to donate an unused portion of land for free in the hope it may accelerate the process of building the new station.

"We're really proud of them, and the backing that the community has given them," Ms Donsworth said.

"Seeing all the people at the meetings that have been held at the club, we just think it's so impressive."

The land, opposite the bowls club next to existing netball courts, was not being utilised, and while zoning issues may apply, it was in a "perfect position" for the community.

PUT IT HERE: Ann McLean and Nicola Donsworth looking over land on offer for the proposed Iluka ambulance station.

"It is still subject to members' approval, but we have put it out there and haven't had any negative feedback," Ms Donsworth said. "We thought this may be a way to make things happen a lot quicker."

Ms McLean alongside husband John formed the Iluka Ambulance Action Group to petition government fto deliver the much needed service.

Their long campaign came to fruition when deputy premier John Barilaro came to the Iluka Bowls Club in December to announce they would build the station.

In this year's state budget it was confirmed the ambulance station would be built within this term of government.

Ms McLean said she was "over the moon" at the club's offer. "It was wonderful, just absolutely fantastic," she said.

"Hopefully it keeps the momentum up, and also keeps the community happy. If you get a period of time when nothing happens they think it's a splash in the ocean."

And of course, true to form, the first person she contacted when she heard the news was Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

"I contacted him straight away to tell him about the offer," she said. "He said he'd contact the health minister to tell him about the offer."

Mr Gulaptis said early planning to support the ambulance station was being undertaken and will continue to progress this year. The next step in the process would include on the ground engagement, and talking with local stakeholders including council and the ambulance action group. Any potential locations, including the offer of land, would be discussed as part of the engagement.

Both Ms Donsworth and Ms McLean were eager to see what the response to the offer was.

"I'm sure they'll be happy they don't have to pay for the land," Ms McLean said.

"I'd like to see them out here and have a look for themselves and talk to Nicola and the committee and go from there."