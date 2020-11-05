Bowls championships decided at Yamba

THE final of the 2020 Handicap Fours Championship between the teams of Jake McHutchison, Peter Julian, Bill Andrews and Marty Wood and Dave, Beaumont, Jack Atherton, Bruce Angel and Brad Johnson recommenced where Mother Nature left it the previous weekend with Brad and his team holding a slight but significant nine shots to two advantage (including handicap) over Marty and his merry men. This is when the heavens opened and play was suspended for the day.

Take two on Saturday commenced following a similar scenario to the previous week with a delayed start and a rain/hail interruption midgame. However, the warriors that Yamba lawn bowlers tend to be decided that just like the US Postal Service; neither snow nor rain (or hail) nor heat nor gloom of night stays these bowlers from the swift completion of their appointed games; and that a champion team needed to be decided. After 15 ends of competition the game was level at 11 shots each in a very competitive, low scoring and entertaining contest.

Marty was determined to reverse the results from the previous year where he and his team were defeated by a single shot and accordingly encouraged his partners for a special effort.

However, Brad and his band of ballsy bowlers responded to the challenge and duelled shot for shot with their determined opposition and at the completion of the penultimate end the scores were again locked together, this time at 15 shots each.

With history staring them in the face, Marty, Bill, Peter and Jake combined majestically and secured the final end to take the title, erase the memory of 2019, and etch their names on the club’s champion’s list with a single shot victory: 16 to 15. A great championship game that would have to be one of the longest in the club’s history and played by eight of the game’s finest custodians.

2020 Yamba Handicap Fours Champions (L – R): Front – Jake McHutchison and Peter Julian; Rear – Bill Andrews and Marty Wood

The Stan Brown Shield, a box-draw Triples Challenge played over three rounds of 14 ends, was contested on Sunday November 1. The day could not have been any more different from its predecessor with fine skies, a zephyr of a breeze and pleasant temperatures, and the bowlers responded. At the completion of each round a different leader emerged: first it was the trio of Keith Smith, Dave Clark and Greg Johnson and then the triad of Nev Beck, Allan Marr and Ray Schafer. However, after the third and final round, it was the triumphant triples triumvirate of Don Lee, Nev Hillyard and Paul Lozelle that collected the trophy and the associated spoils with two wins and a draw.

2020 Yamba Stan Brown Shield Winners (L – R): Don Lee, Paul Lozelle and Nev Hillyard

Nominations for the Consistency Singles, Mixed Pairs and Mixed Fours Championships are currently open and all members are encouraged to get involved.

The Tweed Heads/Coolangatta Travelling Bowlers will be visiting on Saturday November 14

and members and visitors wishing to play should contact the Bowls Office or the social selectors to have their intentions recorded as soon as possible.

Members are encouraged to get their teams recorded for the Raine and Horne Yamba 2020 Bob Ware Memorial Triples and the 2020 Yamba Iluka Real Estate Mixed Pairs tournaments scheduled for December 5-6 respectively.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All

games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office

on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday October 28:

Winners: Peter Forrester and Cliffe Vagg

Runners Up: Keith Smith and Len Yeomans

Encouragement: Mick Mickleburgh, Nev Beck and Steve Burns (triples game)

Friday October 30:

Winners: Nev Hillyard, Don Freeman and Bruce Angel

Runners Up: Steve Cassidy, Trevor Beale and Gary Parsons

Encouragement: Vic Miller, Len Yeomans and Steve Grodzki